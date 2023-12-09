Vice President Mutale Nalumango has reiterated the government’s commitment to a consultative and inclusive approach in constitutional amendments, dismissing speculations of removing specific clauses without the involvement of stakeholders.
During the Vice President’s question time in the National Assembly, Nalumango responded to concerns raised by Bwacha Member of Parliament Sydney Mushanga, who questioned the government’s alleged intentions to tamper with constitutional provisions without engaging stakeholders.
Vice President Nalumango clarified that the government has no plans to remove clauses such as the Christian nation clause, emphasizing that the principles the government upholds are deeply rooted in Christian values. She urged an end to debates on unfounded assertions, stating, “Government espouses Christian values, and we want to make that clear. Our principles are anchored on Christianity.”
Addressing the process of constitutional amendments, Nalumango affirmed the government’s commitment to consultative decision-making. She stated, “Government has made it clear that it will first amend non-contentious clauses of the constitution in consultation with the stakeholders.” Furthermore, she assured that any constitutional changes would be presented before the National Assembly for scrutiny.
In her response to Mushanga, Vice President Nalumango underscored the government’s dedication to improving the lives of the people. She highlighted the pro-poor focus of the National Budget, emphasizing the allocation of resources to uplift communities.
Nalumango shared positive developments, noting that every constituency now possesses two new vehicles for monitoring Constituency Development Fund projects and for the police to maintain law and order. This initiative aims to enhance governance and transparency at the grassroots level.
Addressing concerns about roadblocks on highways, Vice President Nalumango revealed that the government is actively reconsidering the implementation of roadblocks to ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow while maintaining effective law enforcement.
