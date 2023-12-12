Solicitor General Marshal Muchende has announced that the government will persist in resolving legal matters out of court, particularly those cases where the government acknowledges its wrongdoing. Mr. Muchende emphasized that the determination of damages and costs would be subject to assessment by the courts of law.

He made these remarks during the official opening of the Attorney General’s Office in Livingstone, a move aimed at enhancing legal services and representation in the region.

Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa, represented by Provincial Permanent Secretary Namani Monze, delivered a speech expressing optimism that the presence of the Attorney General’s Office in the region would expedite the clearance of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) contracts.

Chief Mukuni commended the government for decentralizing the Attorney General’s Office. He asserted that this decentralization initiative would contribute to promoting justice for all through improved legal representation and support.

The commitment to resolving matters out of court aligns with the government’s strategy to streamline legal processes and foster efficient dispute resolution. By opting for consent judgments in cases where the government is at fault, the authorities aim to save time and resources while upholding accountability. The move is expected to contribute to a more responsive and accessible legal system for citizens across the country.