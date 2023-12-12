Vice President Mutale Nalumango arrived in Geneva, Switzerland for a series of engagements that include addressing the Human Rights 75 event and the Global Refugee Forum.

The meetings will take place at the United Nations Office in Geneva from 11th to 14th December, 2023. On the sidelines of the two events, the Vice President is scheduled to confer with several Heads of UN organisations on various issues including disaster risk management.

Speaking on arrival at Geneva International Airport, Mrs. Nalumango said Zambia will continue to participate at global fora in such engagements to remain current on issues that affect development such as human rights and refugee challenges.

“I believe that discussing human rights today is important so that we can see how we can approach this in light of various developmental challenges such as climate change that affect the wellbeing of our people. And this is why as Zambia we are attending these events,” she said.

The Vice President stated that Zambia will not relent in its efforts to shelter people seeking refuge from other countries due to conflicts as mandated by the UN, hence making programmes such as the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, an important undertaking for the Country to participate in.

“As a country we have hosted refugees for many years and we will continue providing shelter to those seeking protection from conflicts in our region,” she said.

The UN is celebrating 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and would like nations across the globe to make fresh pledges in the wake of new challenges regarding the protection of fundamental human rights in member States.

Countries are further expected to reaffirm their commitment to addressing climate change issues that have continued impacting human developmental programmes globally.

During the Global Forum on Refugees, member States and stakeholders will also be given a platform to take stock of current refugee challenges as well as discussing opportunities ahead.

Mrs. Nalumango will be among hundreds of Heads of State and government that will grace the UN meetings in Geneva.

Several stakeholders, human rights defenders, artists, sports leaders and young people are also expected to be among delegates to the two global events at the Pale Denasio in the heart of Geneva.