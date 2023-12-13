Zambia’s Copper Queens captain, Barbara Banda, expressed her delight at being named to the CAF FIFPRO Team of the Year, hailing it as a significant honor in her football career. The talented striker took to social media to share her excitement, stating, “Happy to have made it to the CAF FIFPRO team of the year, a great honor.”

Banda also extended heartfelt congratulations to her fellow footballer, the phenomenal Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria, who clinched the coveted title of the 2023 CAF Women’s African Player of the Year. In a gracious display of sportsmanship, Banda acknowledged Oshoala’s achievement, saying, “Congratulations to the amazing @asisat_oshoala for winning the player of the year.”

Despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, Barbara Banda expressed her gratitude for making it to the top three and considered it as motivation to continue pushing herself in her football endeavors. In her social media post, she noted, “Happy to have made the top 3 and motivation for me to keep working hard and pushing myself.”

The Copper Queens captain also took a moment to recognize all the winners across various categories at the CAF awards ceremony held in Morocco. In a show of humility and camaraderie, she extended her commiserations to those who did not emerge victorious, emphasizing that making it to the final three is a victory in itself.

Barbara Banda’s positive and gracious response to the CAF awards reflects the true spirit of sportsmanship, as she not only celebrates her own accomplishments but also acknowledges and congratulates her peers. The awards ceremony, held in Morocco, was undoubtedly a momentous occasion for the football community, recognizing outstanding talent and contributions in women’s football across the African continent.