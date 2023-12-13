Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has raised concerns about the integrity of certain tunnels at Chingola’s Sensele mine, deeming them unsafe. The safety of the tunnels has complicated the ongoing rescue operation for miners who remain trapped underground. Mr. Kabuswe revealed that the rescue team has adjusted its strategy, opting for mechanized operations to navigate the challenging conditions.

In a media briefing, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe expressed the challenges faced by the rescue team, stating, “The rescue operation for the remaining trapped miners has become complicated, forcing the team to change the strategy by adopting mechanized operations.” He emphasized that the government seeks additional support from various stakeholders to conclude the search successfully.

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, speaking during the briefing, provided an update on the rescue efforts, stating that no bodies have been retrieved in the last 24 hours. Despite the challenges faced, Mr. Matambo reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to continuing the rescue operation until all miners are accounted for.

Colonel Chisala Mulenga, Zambia National Service -ZNS- in-Charge of Mines, shed light on the ongoing operation, expressing optimism that the mission could be concluded soon. The collaborative efforts of the rescue team, supported by the adjustment in strategy, are aimed at overcoming the difficulties posed by the unsafe tunnels.

In a display of solidarity and support for the rescue mission, Grizzly Mining Company of Lufwanyama District stepped forward to contribute to the cause. The company donated assorted food items and 210 liters of fuel to aid the rescue operations. Grizzly Mining Limited General Manager, Caroline Sampa, affirmed the company’s commitment to assisting in the search for the missing miners, stating, “The company will endeavor to support the search for the missing miners.”