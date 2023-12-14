Police in Chipata have nabbed a 23-year-old HIV/AIDS Activist for defiling a 13-year-old girl of Mchini township in Chipata District of Eastern Province.

And a Children’s Rights Activist Ruth Phiri is saddened by the alleged defilement case committed by Kaoma noting that his action was contrary to what he stood for as an activist.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Stephen Mayoko confirmed the arrest of Emmanuel Kaoma in an interview in Chipata.

“Police recorded a case of defilement of a child aged 13 which was reported on March 21, 2023 at Chipata Central police. She was defiled by a male, Emmanuel Kaoma, of Mchini compound,” Mr. Mayoko revealed.

Mr. Mayako said Kaoma who had reportedly been on the run after committing the crime earlier this year, was eventually arrested during a flag-off of this year’s World Aids Day match past.

“The suspect who has been on the run from March 2023 was finally apprehended on December 1, 2023 and has since been charged for defilement and will appear in court soon,” the Deputy Commanding Officer said.

The suspect recently disclosed his HIV/AIDS status since December 2018 during the International Candlelight Memorial Service held in Chipata.

Meanwhile, a Children’s Rights Activist Ruth Phiri is saddened by the alleged defilement case committed by Kaoma noting that his action was contrary to what he stood for as an activist.

“It is quite unfortunate witnessing the person who happens to be an HIV activist, in this case, defiling a girl who was hoping that somebody in that position should have been in the forefront to set a good example by protecting our girl child,” she said.

Ms. Phiri added that the action by Kaoma had the potential to dent the image of activists whose advocacy profession could be subjected to scrutiny by the public and had the potential of exposing the child to HIV/AIDS.

She further bemoaned the escalating cases of defilements in the province, calling on relevant stakeholders who are involved in the provision of counselling services to come on board and help the girl in question.

More than 175 girls were reportedly defiled in Eastern Province in the first and second quarters of 2022 raising concerns among various stakeholders.