President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the UPND government’s commitment to growing the economy through the value addition of the country’s mineral resources. The President emphasized that adding value to Zambian gemstones is essential for economic growth, and he called for the mapping of the country’s mineral areas to maximize their potential.

During a tour of Jewel of Africa in Lusaka, a local company specializing in adding value to precious minerals, President Hichilema commended the company for its efforts in processing and manufacturing assorted products from gemstones. He highlighted the need for both local and international companies to follow suit, setting up gemstone processing, mounting, and marketing facilities within Zambia.

“God has blessed Zambia with abundant minerals, and there is a need to exploit it fully by adding value to it and create jobs for the majority of Zambians,” President Hichilema stated, underlining the importance of fully tapping into the country’s gemstone industry.

The President called on geologists and mine experts to intensify efforts in mapping mineral areas to precisely identify where mineral concentrations are highest. He expressed the government’s commitment to invest in mechanized equipment for efficient mining of the country’s rich mineral deposits.

President Hichilema emphasized that the full exploitation of the gemstone industry would result in significant revenue for the country, contributing to vital sectors such as health and education. He disclosed that the government has adopted a deliberate policy to send students and other citizens for training in gemstone polishing and cutting at the Lapidary Training Centre in Ndola.

This initiative, according to the President, aims to provide opportunities for individuals to learn and enter the gemstone industry, ultimately creating jobs for the Zambian people.

Jewel of Africa Managing Director Ranjish Sharma highlighted the top-quality gemstones produced in Zambia, asserting their competitiveness at the international level. The company, established in 1982, remains dedicated to adding value to precious minerals as a means to contribute to the growth of the Zambian economy.