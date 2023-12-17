A Vatican tribunal handed down a historic verdict, convicting Cardinal Angelo Becciu of embezzlement and sentencing him to 5½ years in prison.

This landmark case, marking the first trial of a cardinal in the Vatican criminal court, also involved nine co-defendants.

The charges stemmed from a complex financial trial related to a 350 million euro investment in a London property, revealing internal disputes and raising questions about the rule of law within the city-state.

Becciu’s lawyer plans to appeal, emphasizing his client’s innocence. The trial showcased Vatican intrigue and financial impropriety at the highest levels.