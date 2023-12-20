Teddy Mofia, the Acting Kafue District Health Director, has underscored the imperative need to identify the root cause of illicit behaviors among adolescents in the district. Speaking at the opening of the Fourth Quarter Adolescent Technical Working Group Committee meeting in Kafue, Mofia emphasized that understanding the underlying causes is essential to crafting effective interventions.

“Before we come up with solutions for the challenges that the adolescents are facing, it is important we establish the root cause,” stated Mr. Mofia. He highlighted that this understanding would pave the way for targeted strategies aimed at reducing illicit behaviors among the youth in Kafue District.

One of the pressing concerns raised by Mr. Mofia is the high prevalence of HIV and AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) among the youth in the district. He called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to address the challenges faced by young people.

Charity Bwalya, the Kafue District Adolescent Coordinator, echoed Mr. Mofia’s sentiments, expressing concern that despite interventions implemented in 2023, issues such as teenage pregnancies, drug and alcohol abuse, and other vices persist among adolescents in the district.

“Despite the many interventions we have implemented together with other stakeholders, we are still recording teenage pregnancies, and drug and alcohol abuse. Where are we going wrong as a committee?” questioned Ms. Bwalya.

Mike Mufungulwa, representing Future Life Now, emphasized the importance of involving young people in the planning stages of interventions. He argued that incorporating their perspectives would enable the development of interventions that align with the needs and preferences of the youth.

Youth representative Mathews Mushiba called attention to the necessity of deliberate programs supporting the boy child, emphasizing that they have been neglected in initiatives aimed at improving their welfare.

Jumo Banda, a Youth Activist, brought attention to the lack of educational infrastructure in rural parts of the Kafue district. He specifically mentioned areas such as Chifwema, Chisakila, and Muchota, where few schools exist, leading to long commutes for young people to access education. This, he argued, has resulted in many dropping out of school and engaging in illicit behaviors.

In light of these concerns, the stakeholders called for a comprehensive approach that includes root cause analysis, active involvement of young people in planning interventions, and targeted programs to support both genders. The urgent need for increased educational infrastructure in rural areas was also highlighted as a crucial step towards curbing illicit behaviors among adolescents in Kafue District.