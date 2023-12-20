Teddy Mofia, the Acting Kafue District Health Director, has underscored the imperative need to identify the root cause of illicit behaviors among adolescents in the district. Speaking at the opening of the Fourth Quarter Adolescent Technical Working Group Committee meeting in Kafue, Mofia emphasized that understanding the underlying causes is essential to crafting effective interventions.
“Before we come up with solutions for the challenges that the adolescents are facing, it is important we establish the root cause,” stated Mr. Mofia. He highlighted that this understanding would pave the way for targeted strategies aimed at reducing illicit behaviors among the youth in Kafue District.
One of the pressing concerns raised by Mr. Mofia is the high prevalence of HIV and AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) among the youth in the district. He called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to address the challenges faced by young people.
Charity Bwalya, the Kafue District Adolescent Coordinator, echoed Mr. Mofia’s sentiments, expressing concern that despite interventions implemented in 2023, issues such as teenage pregnancies, drug and alcohol abuse, and other vices persist among adolescents in the district.
“Despite the many interventions we have implemented together with other stakeholders, we are still recording teenage pregnancies, and drug and alcohol abuse. Where are we going wrong as a committee?” questioned Ms. Bwalya.
Mike Mufungulwa, representing Future Life Now, emphasized the importance of involving young people in the planning stages of interventions. He argued that incorporating their perspectives would enable the development of interventions that align with the needs and preferences of the youth.
Youth representative Mathews Mushiba called attention to the necessity of deliberate programs supporting the boy child, emphasizing that they have been neglected in initiatives aimed at improving their welfare.
Jumo Banda, a Youth Activist, brought attention to the lack of educational infrastructure in rural parts of the Kafue district. He specifically mentioned areas such as Chifwema, Chisakila, and Muchota, where few schools exist, leading to long commutes for young people to access education. This, he argued, has resulted in many dropping out of school and engaging in illicit behaviors.
In light of these concerns, the stakeholders called for a comprehensive approach that includes root cause analysis, active involvement of young people in planning interventions, and targeted programs to support both genders. The urgent need for increased educational infrastructure in rural areas was also highlighted as a crucial step towards curbing illicit behaviors among adolescents in Kafue District.
This a very good observation and analysis.
Once you identify the root cause you are more than halfway to solving the problem.
Too many young people have nothing to do which leads to mischief. Once a way to keep them busy is found, we must find a way to entice them in the venture. This is national tragedy that affects every Zambian regardless of their affiliations.
Government should encourage free participation in brainstorming without prejudice.
At the center of everything is the family. A strong family foundation breeds disciplined and stable adults who in turn build stable families and so on. Many parents have abdicated their responsibility to bring up their children to TV and other gadgets whose content isn’t controlled. NGOs have put allowances at the center of their activities, and usually pander to the whims of their sponsors. You can never turn a cat into a mouse. We’re who we’re due to our strong traditions. Our family values differ with those of the British or Yankees or Russians. There’s no orphan in an African family setup
@Ayatollah NGOs have put allowances at the center of their activities, and usually pander to the whims of their sponsors. You can never turn a cat into a mouse
Remember those fables(Tushimi) where a personified hare sends another animal to draw water using a basket? This is what is happening. Just like the water you draw goes back into the stream, so does the money given to our NGOs go back to the source in some way.
Families and schools need to collaborate in order to come up with a tangible solution.The aspect of discipline in schools has been eroded through statutory amendments. Youths of yesteryears were well disciplined because schools were not sparing a rod.With advent and proliferation of human rights,children are immuned to discipline. They have a backing from law enforcement agencies. Parents’ role in disciplining their children has become minimal.