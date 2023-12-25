A 20 year old fisherman of Nakanga village in Chilundundike area of Manyama ward in Siavonga district has drowned after the canoe he was aboard capsized on Lake Kariba.

Confirming the development in an interview, Manyama ward Councilor Special Mulaziki named the deceased as Kubota Mukwangu of Manchamvwa lake shore, who met his fate around 14:00 hours, yesterday.

Mr.Mulaziki disclosed after completing an errand in neighbouring Manchamvwa Lakeshore village, Mukwangu battled with the sudden change of the tide on the lake making his dug-out canoe to capsize and consequently drowning.

He revealed that the deceased could not manage to swim for his safety as he didn’t wear a life jacket.

“Let us put on our life saving jackets whenever we are on the lake please and let us analyze the weather before going on the lake, to avoid water accidents,” said the civic leader.

The body search has been instituted.