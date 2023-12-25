A 29 year old Jonathan Mashata of Sakufola Village in Senior Chief Sikufele’s Chiefdom of Manyinga District in Northwestern Province has committed suicide in mysterious circumstances during the early hours of Christmas Day.

Northwestern Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola identified the deceased as Jonathan Mashata aged 29 of Sakufola Village in Senior Chief Sikufele’s Chiefdom.

Mr Moola said the father to the deceased Zacks Mashata aged 49 of the same abode reported that around 02:30 hours that his son Jonathan Mashata committed suicide using his own t-shirt tied to a tree in an area located about 300 metres away from their home

“Yes we have a report of a suicide case involving a 29 year old Man of Sakufola Village in Senior Chief Sikufele’s Chiefdom from Manyinga District,” he said.

Facts are that the development is believed to have occurred between midnight and 01: 00 hours today 25th December,2023.

“Before hanging himself, the deceased knocked on his father’s bedroom door and informed him that today on Christmas Day he was going to kill himself and that he was hearing from him for the last time without even giving reasons and shortly after that, he disappeared, “Mr Moola said.

Mr Moola said the father immediately pursued his son and only to find him hanging himself by the neck tied to a tree using his t-shirt.

He said after that, the matter was reported to Police officers at Manyinga Police Station who visited the crime scene.

After thoroughly and physically inspecting the body of the deceased, traces of semen were found on his pants and his tongue was protruding.

“The young Man had made his intentions known to the father before committing suicide, but without giving any reasons for his intended action,” Mr Moola added.

Mr Moola said his body has since been deposited in Loloma Mission Mortuary awaiting burial as there was no foul play suspected.