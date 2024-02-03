In a horrifying incident that unfolded on Wednesday night, masked criminals attacked a taxi driver and his passengers in Lusaka’s Kalikiliki compound, resulting in the tragic death of the driver and severe injuries to a family of four who had booked a ride.

The assailants reportedly obstructed the taxi at Kalikiliki market around 23:40 hours, strategically trapping their victims before launching a violent assault. Armed with machetes and pelting stones, the criminals unleashed a brutal attack on their unsuspecting targets.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the disturbing incident in an interview with ZNBC news. According to Mr. Hamoonga, the 42-year-old taxi driver, identified as Peter Malama, was driving a grey Toyota Allion with registration number BAA 6242 of Mtendere East. Tragically, Mr. Malama succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon admission to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

The four passengers who had booked the taxi are currently receiving medical attention for the injuries sustained during the assault. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, with the motive behind the attack yet to be determined. The body of the deceased, Peter Malama, has been transferred to the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

As the community grapples with shock and grief over this senseless act of violence, police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Despite the ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made as of now, leaving the community on edge as they await justice for the victims of this tragic event.