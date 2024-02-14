Former Konkola Copper Mine Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu and the State have opted to settle out of court in the matter concerning the revocation of Lungu’s immunity from prosecution.

In a recent development, Milingo Lungu, represented by his lawyer Sakwiba Sikota, informed the Constitutional Court that they have reached an agreement with the state to resolve the dispute through alternative means.

On behalf of the state, private prosecutor Mandela Nkunika from Simeza and Associates has requested that the costs incurred in prosecuting the case be awarded in favor of the state.

However, Jonas Zimba, the defense lawyer from Makebi Zulu and Company, argued against condemning Lungu to pay costs, citing his decision to settle the matter with the state outside of court.

The Constitutional Court has reserved its ruling on the application pending further deliberation.

Milingo Lungu had been granted immunity from prosecution on March 22, 2022, regarding his activities as the former Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines. This immunity agreement had been approved by the then Director of Public Prosecutions, Lilian Siyunyi.