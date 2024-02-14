The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has warned the public against circulating unverified information on Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp.
ZICTA Manager Corporate Communications Hanford Chaaba said digital media platforms should be used productivey and responsibly.
Mr. Chaaba said the public should verify the accuracy of the information before sharing.
‘The inappropriate usage of digital platforms for purposes such as spreading fake news or sharing
unverified and potentially malicious information could present significant risks that may lead to
severe social and economic consequences,” Mr. Chaaba said.
A voice note has been going round social media alleging that a named mobile telecommunication service provider may close.
“Recently, the Authority has noted with concern the rise in misinformation circulating on several Social media platforms either targeted at individuals or corporate entities.By collectively committing to responsible and productive usage of digital platforms, everyone can contribute to safeguarding the integrity and viability of the digital environment,” he said.
Also tell them to ZNBC. They twist the truth on behalf of the government. This amounts to circulating of falsehood.
It’s ZICTA’s job to trace the source of fake news and sanction the culprits. Enough said already.
We continue to be scammed by workers in mobile phone service providers, we lose our bundles anytime, network is on and off. We have so many grievances that haven’t been attended to then he comes without shame to issue such threats because pumpkin head has been caught pants down? This is nonsensical