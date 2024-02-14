The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has warned the public against circulating unverified information on Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp.

ZICTA Manager Corporate Communications Hanford Chaaba said digital media platforms should be used productivey and responsibly.

Mr. Chaaba said the public should verify the accuracy of the information before sharing.

‘The inappropriate usage of digital platforms for purposes such as spreading fake news or sharing

unverified and potentially malicious information could present significant risks that may lead to

severe social and economic consequences,” Mr. Chaaba said.

A voice note has been going round social media alleging that a named mobile telecommunication service provider may close.

“Recently, the Authority has noted with concern the rise in misinformation circulating on several Social media platforms either targeted at individuals or corporate entities.By collectively committing to responsible and productive usage of digital platforms, everyone can contribute to safeguarding the integrity and viability of the digital environment,” he said.