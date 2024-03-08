The Registrar of Societies has refuted claims suggesting obstruction in the registration process of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). Acting Chief Registrar of Societies, Mariah Mulenga, clarified that the allegations are baseless as members of UKA have not submitted any application despite being provided with necessary assistance, application forms, and requirements.

Ms. Mulenga revealed that although United Liberal Party leader Sakwiba Sikota and others initially visited the Registrar of Societies to search and reserve the name UKA, they failed to return to officially apply for registration as a pressure group. She further explained that Mr. Sikota verbally requested to change the group’s status from a pressure group to a political party but neglected to follow up with a written request as advised.

Furthermore, Ms. Mulenga disclosed that on 28th February 2024, Mr. Sikota, accompanied by Mr. Jackson Silavwe, President of the Golden Party of Zambia, collected an application form to register UKA as a pressure group, yet they have not submitted the completed form to the department.

In response to the situation, Ms. Mulenga expressed disappointment over Mr. Sikota and the Alliance members resorting to media politicking to discredit the government. She emphasized that such actions only serve to tarnish the name of the government without basis.

The Registrar of Societies reaffirmed their commitment to facilitating the registration process for UKA or any other organization that follows the prescribed procedures. Ms. Mulenga urged all concerned parties to adhere to the established protocols to ensure a smooth and transparent registration process.