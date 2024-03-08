INTRODUCTION
The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) joins the global community in commemorating the International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8th March, reflecting on the progress made and challenges ahead in advancing gender equality and equity. This year’s theme, “Invest in Women and Girls, Accelerate Progress,” underscores the pivotal role of economic and social empowerment in fostering gender inclusiveness.
GENDER INCLUSIVENESS AND ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT
The ZNWL recognizes the imperative of women’s participation in social and economic spheres for fostering human rights and social justice principles. Economic empowerment of women not only advances gender equality but also drives economic growth and development. Studies affirm that closing the gender gap in the economic sector significantly boosts Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.
However, significant barriers hinder gender inclusiveness in Zambia, including low representation of women in decision-making positions, limited access to economic opportunities, gender-based violence (GBV), child marriages, and teenage pregnancies.
CALL TO ACTION
The ZNWL urges the government to adopt comprehensive measures to enhance women’s participation in economic, social, and political spheres:
- Social Safety Nets and Economic Empowerment: Strengthen social safety nets and economic empowerment programs with a gender perspective to increase women’s participation.
- Support for Informal Sector Women: Provide support to women in the informal sector through access to funding, markets, networking, and training opportunities to promote economic growth and job creation.
- Gender-Responsive Budgeting: Fully adopt gender-responsive budgeting and financing to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, ensuring that policies and programs consider the diverse needs and experiences of women and men.
- Affirmative Policies: Formulate affirmative policies to facilitate women’s leadership roles in various sectors, breaking down barriers to entry and advancement.
- Electoral System Reform: Advocate for electoral system reform to facilitate women’s participation in political leadership through the adoption of a Mixed Member Electoral System.
- Addressing Cultural Norms and GBV: Intensify efforts to address harmful cultural practices and GBV through sensitization campaigns and legal reforms, ensuring stringent punishment for perpetrators.
CONCLUSION
Women’s participation in economic, social, and political spheres is paramount for sustainable development and stability. Upholding gender equality principles aligns with regional and international commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and regional protocols.
The ZNWL urges all Zambians to support gender equality and equity as a human rights imperative. Operationalizing the Gender Equality and Equity Act through the establishment of the Gender Commission is crucial for mainstreaming gender in public and private sectors.
On this International Women’s Day, the ZNWL extends warm wishes to all Zambian women, advocating for continued progress and empowerment in 2024.
Issued by Ms. Daisy Nkhata Ng’ambi
National Board Chairperson- ZNWL
