INTRODUCTION

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) joins the global community in commemorating the International Women’s Day (IWD) on 8th March, reflecting on the progress made and challenges ahead in advancing gender equality and equity. This year’s theme, “Invest in Women and Girls, Accelerate Progress,” underscores the pivotal role of economic and social empowerment in fostering gender inclusiveness.

GENDER INCLUSIVENESS AND ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT

The ZNWL recognizes the imperative of women’s participation in social and economic spheres for fostering human rights and social justice principles. Economic empowerment of women not only advances gender equality but also drives economic growth and development. Studies affirm that closing the gender gap in the economic sector significantly boosts Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

However, significant barriers hinder gender inclusiveness in Zambia, including low representation of women in decision-making positions, limited access to economic opportunities, gender-based violence (GBV), child marriages, and teenage pregnancies.

CALL TO ACTION

The ZNWL urges the government to adopt comprehensive measures to enhance women’s participation in economic, social, and political spheres: