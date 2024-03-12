Zambia United Local Authority Workers Union (ZULAWU) Luanshya branch chairman, Roy Sikazwe, has urged Zambian youth across the country not to allow themselves to be used as tools of political violence amidst the harsh economy that has hit Zambia.

Speaking in an interview in Luanshya, Mr. Sikazwe said youths should instead remain focused and productive and fight poverty in the country.

“Youths should not allow themselves to be used as tools of political violence amidst the prevailing harsh economy. Youths should work hard to better their lives and meaningfully contribute towards the fight against poverty in the country,” Mr. Sikazwe noted.

He observed that it is unfortunate that some youths were using the excuse of the high unemployment levels in the country to engage in illicit activities such as excessive beer drinking.

The trade unionist further admonished youths to abstain from such activities, saying that they would just make them unhealthy and unproductive.

Meanwhile, a youth activist, Allan Zulu, called on the government to support youths in the country to be productive.

“Although the government has introduced education bursaries through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), some youths in the compounds don’t know how to apply for such bursaries. There is a need to intensify the flow of information so that more youths can access the funds,” he said.

He further urged his fellow youths to take advantage of the skills training centers that the government has set up in various parts of the country to acquire skills in order for them to remain relevant to the development of the country.

“As youths, we must not just be complaining about the biting economy but let us stand up and do something towards the economic development of the country,” he said.