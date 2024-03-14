Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane, says delays at entry points have potential to hinder trade, as well as economic development of the country.

Dr Musokotwane observed that inefficiencies and lack of proper management of border areas has resulted in slow clearance of trucks among other goods which in turn affect revenue collection.

Speaking during the townhall meeting on unlocking Zambia’s economic potential through enhanced imports, export and border process efficiencies in Lusaka, Dr Musokotwane called for the removal of bottlenecks at border posts in order to accelerate trade.

“Our goal and focus of this meeting is to look at our border posts and how to properly manage them so as to realise the much needed revenue to unlock the Zambian economy,” he said.

He promised to adhere to the concerns which were raised by various stakeholders that are involved in cross border trading that the government will address the issues especially delays on the Zambian side that hinder progress.

The Minister also announced that the next town hall meeting will be held in June to continue deliberating on economic best practices that are aimed at unlocking the economy.

And Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Charles Milupi, said his Ministry is committed to upgrading infrastructure such as roads, expansion of parking spaces among others at border posts, to enhance efficiency and effective trade.

Mr Milupi reiterated the government’s commitment to continue upgrading infrastructure at border posts to international standards in order to promote cross border trade.

Mr Milupi explained that the government will also ensure that all roads that lead to border posts are worked on in a bid to boost trade and attract more businesses in the country.

He also mentioned that President Hakainde Hichilema will on March 25 meet with his Botswana Counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi in Livingstone to conclude talks on the Kazungula authority during the summit of Presidents.

The Minister Added that some selected major Airports will be upgraded to the standard of Kasama which was recently refurbished in a quest to attract tourists in the country.

The Minister cited Kasomenomwenda, Sakania, Mokambo, Kipushi and Jimbe borders among others as some of the facilities that will be upgraded under public private partnership arrangement so as to increase trade for Zambia.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu announced that his Ministry will review the possibility of removing some checkpoints that delay flow of goods in order to unlock the economy.

Mr Mwiimbu was responding to concerns raised by various stakeholders who are involved in trade both locally and outside who appealed to the government to consider removing some checkpoints that delay trade.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said her Ministry is there to ensure that citizens are protected by regulating on goods and services entering the country are screened and that quality is compromised for the protection of the people.

“Ours is to ensure that the health of the people is protected by making sure that whatever goods are entering the country are subjected to serious scrutiny,” she said.