Former Vice President Enoch Kavindele has issued a clarion call for unified support towards the UPND government’s efforts in addressing the prolonged dry spell threatening food security across the country.

In a recent statement, Mr. Kavindele emphasized that blame should not be directed at the government, asserting that the current situation is a consequence of natural forces rather than the actions of the present leadership.

“Government should not be blamed because what has happened is a result of forces of nature and not the doing of the current leadership,” Mr. Kavindele stated.

However, he underscored the crucial role of government in responding effectively to the disaster to prevent any loss of life due to hunger. Expressing confidence in the government’s capabilities, Mr. Kavindele assured the public that necessary measures are being taken to address the crisis.

Having witnessed similar drought situations during his tenure, notably in 1992 under President Frederick Chiluba and in 2002 as Vice President under President Levy Mwanawasa, Mr. Kavindele offered strategic recommendations for disaster management.

He advocated for the establishment of specialized committees led by Ministers to oversee aid mobilization, logistics, and distribution. Mr. Kavindele proposed the formation of a committee on aid mobilization to coordinate assistance from various countries and partners.

Furthermore, he suggested the creation of two additional committees to manage logistics and distribution effectively, ensuring that aid reaches the most vulnerable populations, particularly in rural areas.

In a bid to safeguard against potential mismanagement and corruption, Mr. Kavindele emphasized the inclusion of security wings in the distribution process. He cautioned against the exploitation of free aid by unscrupulous individuals, including high-ranking government officials.

Reflecting on past experiences, Mr. Kavindele recalled President Chiluba’s decisive action in 1992, where two ministers were dismissed for exploiting the food crisis for personal gain. He urged the current government to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing corruption during relief efforts.

As Zambia grapples with the challenges posed by the dry spell, Mr. Kavindele’s insights serve as a timely reminder of the importance of effective governance, collaboration, and accountability in mitigating the impacts of natural disasters and safeguarding the well-being of all citizens.