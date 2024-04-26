President Hakainde Hichilema arrived safely in Dar es Salaam to partake in the 60th Anniversary celebrations marking the birth of the United Republic of Tanzania. Welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport by Tanzanian Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Anthony Mavunde, President Hichilema’s visit comes at the invitation of his counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Scheduled for April 26th, 2024, at Uhuru Stadium, the anniversary holds particular significance, commemorating the union of the Republic of Tanganyika and the People’s Republic of Zanzibar, forged in 1964 by the visionary leadership of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume. This amalgamation,a rarity in global history,birthed the United Republic of Tanzania.

Joining leaders from Burundi, Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda, President Hichilema is expected to engage in bilateral discussions before returning home promptly after his commitments.