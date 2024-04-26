President Hakainde Hichilema arrived safely in Dar es Salaam to partake in the 60th Anniversary celebrations marking the birth of the United Republic of Tanzania. Welcomed at Julius Nyerere International Airport by Tanzanian Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Anthony Mavunde, President Hichilema’s visit comes at the invitation of his counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
Scheduled for April 26th, 2024, at Uhuru Stadium, the anniversary holds particular significance, commemorating the union of the Republic of Tanganyika and the People’s Republic of Zanzibar, forged in 1964 by the visionary leadership of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume. This amalgamation,a rarity in global history,birthed the United Republic of Tanzania.
Joining leaders from Burundi, Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda, President Hichilema is expected to engage in bilateral discussions before returning home promptly after his commitments.
When you go there compare Tz to Zambia, our friends are at least one decade ahead of us in terms of their economy. Look how stable the Tz shilling is, look at our currency where you can’t even plan. It is. Iw back at K27 to the USD, our roads are completely pathetic to the point of being death traps…a drive from Ndola to Kabwe is like going to war and you must always thank God when you arrive safely. We should not be living like this after 60 years of Independence. We need leaders who understand economics and take matters personal the way William Ruto and madam Samia of Tz have done…not people who just can’t seem to manage affairs and have conflicting interests elsewhere. God will judge us all.
Drive from Serenje to Mpika on the Great North Road is also a task requiring urgent Disaster Management, we are putting people’s lives at risk and that road is a life hazard. Better to close it than to let people go and die in road accidents. It is too narrow and edges of the road are wasted to the point trucks often collide with one another. Are we normal in the .Ind to continue like this?
So what happened to the PF claimed great achievements on roads and infrastructure?? We hope the new government will learn lessons and ensure quality works on roads construction and have dedicated road maintenance programme.
The unprecedented development turned out to comprise fake roads that last less than 5 years and an overpriced KK international airport built to cater for 100 planes per day, including Sundays………
Stop using Chinese companies to do our roads and airports. Already, this government is making this same mistake by awarding the Lusaka-Copperbelt road contract to the Chinese. It won’t last three years after completion. For once, let’s try South African/Uk companies like G4 and WBHO. We will pay highly, but the infrastructure will last at least 20 years.
Kamwendo !!!! mu plot one mubaba