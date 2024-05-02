President Hakainde Hichilema has cautioned employers to build capacity in their employees, in order to enhance capacity in the workplace.

President Hichilema further tasked employers to ensure that no one is retrenched for lack of skills but should however send employees for training to maintain and enhance the labour force in the workplace.

President Hichilema noted that his is because training of employers who are familiar with the environment helps built capacity and efficiency in a workplace.

The head of State was speaking in Solwezi when he graced this year’s international labour day held under the theme:” Building Capacity, Workers at the Heart of Zambia’s Economic Recovery.”

The President said that government stands ready to work with the business environment across the country including, including investors as well as other entities for the betterment of the country’s economic recovery.

President Hichilema stated that his administration will always endeavor to support the business community to thrive and the investors wishing to tap into the country’s growth are no exception.

Regarding development in the Northwestern Province, the President assured infrastructure development such as roads and health as part of the extended economic expansion in the region, besides mining.

And President Hakainde Hichilema announced that Kasensili Gold mine in Mwinilunga will soon commence its operations.He further thanked Chief Chibwika of the Lunda people for allowing the mining operations.

And Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba said her ministry has made strides in setting up a communication channel which has effectively allowed for fast and efficient service delivery.Ms. Tambatamba has further announced that her ministry is in the process of holding stakeholder consultations through a draft bill which seeks to address labour related matters.She encouraged stakeholders to come on board and help this formulative and open process.

Meanwhile, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions President Blake Mulala has raised concern over the increase of illegal mining activities which have seen lives lost in the recent past.Mr Mulala noted that a person must not die while earning a living, stating that line ministries and other relevant authorities should see to it that measures are put in place and policies formulated to ensure safety of workers.