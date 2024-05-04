Former First Lady Esther Lungu says her and her family have never stolen anything.Speaking after over eight hours of trial earlier in the week , in a case where she stands charged for owning property suspected to be proceeds of crime, Mrs Lungu charged that her family was being prosecuted.

She vowed to remain resilient saying God knows that her family was innocent from the prosecution they were going through.

“God is big, and he is the one we are leaning on! I will not be shaken! We never stole anything, and God knows,” the former First Lady said.“We are going to dance to man’s tune, But God knows as there is always light at the end of the tunnel. They are not taking away our lives”

She complained that none of the other former First Ladies has gone through what she is going through. “How many First Ladies have gone through what I am going through? Anyway, God knows,” she said.

However this claim has been refuted with past articles showing the Former First Lady Thandiwe Banda was taken to court by PF government ,her property – Mpundu Trust Flats – seized by ACC and tenants evicted for two years on ground that she built it with stolen funds. The Former first Lady Thandiwe Banda went through the court until she was cleared.

In the ongoing proceedings, the court has allowed a bank official from First National Bank (FNB) to avail the court with some bank statements of Ms. Lungu and her Foundation, the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.The court wants to know the value of capacity of Mrs. Lungu’s known income.The Director of Public Prosecutions seeks to forfeit her 15 double-storey flats to the state, alleging they are proceeds of crime.