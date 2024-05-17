In a bid to bolster food security and enhance the country’s resilience to climate change, President Hakainde Hichilema has called upon traditional leaders to join hands with the government. This call came during a meeting between President Hichilema and traditional leaders representing all ten provinces at State House .

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and traditional leaders to address pressing issues such as food security and climate change adaptation. He highlighted the need for joint efforts to promote irrigation practices and other sustainable agricultural initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change on food production.

The meeting, initiated by President Hichilema, aimed to facilitate discussions on national development, as well as issues affecting various chiefdoms, including drought and other climate-related challenges.

Expressing their appreciation for the invitation, Chief Nkambo, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, stated that traditional leaders were delighted to engage with President Hichilema on matters crucial to national development. Chief Nkambo assured that the traditional leaders were committed to collaborating with the government to address the challenges outlined by President Hichilema.

Following the meeting, President Hichilema and the Chiefs convened for private discussions to further explore strategies for collaboration and collective action on food security and climate resilience initiatives.