In a significant event held in Livingstone, President Hakainde Hichilema had the honor of meeting with 250 Chief Executives of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). This esteemed assembly of global business leaders, representing 150 countries, collectively employs 22 million people and generates trillions of dollars in combined revenue.

The YPO members, accompanied by their families, have convened in Livingstone for their annual conference, drawn by Zambia’s renowned tourist attractions, including the majestic Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Among the notable attendees is Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, a prominent Swiss businesswoman.

During his address, President Hichilema encouraged the YPO members to invest in various sectors of the Zambian economy, highlighting opportunities in health, mining, agriculture, tourism, and energy. He emphasized Zambia’s peaceful and stable investment environment, noting the country’s smooth transition through four administrations and seven Presidents, which underscores Zambia’s strong unity and family values, making it an attractive destination for businesses and their families.

“We urge YPO to prioritize fair capital, value addition that will create more jobs, advanced technology, and joint ventures with Zambian partnerships as you consider investing in our country,” President Hichilema stated.

The President’s message resonated with the audience, reinforcing Zambia’s position as a promising and welcoming investment destination.