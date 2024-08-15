Nearly 38 years ago, Hakainde Hichilema stood in the square at the University of Zambia (UNZA), proudly receiving his first degree—a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Administration. Today, he returned to the same hallowed ground, this time to accept an honorary Doctorate of Business Administration (Hon. D.B.A.), a recognition that has stirred deep memories of his time as a young student.

Reflecting on that momentous occasion years ago, President Hichilema recalled the pride of shaking hands with Zambia’s First President and then-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to UNZA for bestowing such a significant honor upon him, underscoring the emotional resonance of receiving this award where his academic journey began.

UNZA, a venerable institution, holds a special place in the history of Zambia and beyond. It has produced four graduates and one lecturer who went on to become Presidents of their respective nations. Among its distinguished alumni are the late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, immediate past President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and President Hichilema himself. Additionally, the late President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob, once served as a lecturer at this prestigious institution.

In his acceptance speech, President Hichilema dedicated the honorary doctorate to the cause of advancing graduate employability, inclusive development, and the fight against social inequalities, unemployment, and poverty. He urged the private sector and UNZA alumni to collaborate with the government in delivering quality higher education in Zambia, emphasizing the importance of public universities adapting to changing circumstances to ensure effective governance and continued excellence.

The ceremony was not just a moment of personal reflection for President Hichilema, but also a call to action for the entire nation to invest in the future of its youth and the quality of its higher education system.