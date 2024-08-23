President Hakainde Hichilema has officially commissioned the Chimwemwe Level One Hospital, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility valued at 25 million USD, in Kitwe District on the Copperbelt Province. This significant development underscores the Zambian government’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare services for its citizens.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on August 22, 2024, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to the British government for its vital role in funding the completion of the hospital. He acknowledged the UK’s longstanding support in Zambia’s health sector, noting that such partnerships are crucial in enhancing the quality of healthcare across the nation.

The President urged the local community to take ownership of the new facility, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding it against vandalism and theft. During a tour of the hospital, President Hichilema praised the maternity annex, highlighting the need for similar expansions in healthcare facilities nationwide. He called on Minister of Health Elijah Muchima to prioritize the development of additional maternity annexes to better serve the population.



Minister Muchima, speaking at the event, revealed that the Chimwemwe Level One Hospital currently operates with 105 volunteer health practitioners. He assured the public that efforts are underway to transition these volunteers into permanent roles, in line with the President’s directive. The hospital, which serves a catchment area of 300,000 people, is expected to significantly improve access to quality healthcare in the district.

Dr. Muchima further emphasized that the construction of the Chimwemwe Level One Hospital is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of its citizens.

Acting British High Commissioner to Zambia, Sam Waldock, also spoke at the ceremony, highlighting the collaboration between NMS, a British firm, and the UK government in delivering the health facility. This partnership is a testament to the strong ties between Zambia and the UK, particularly in the realm of healthcare development.

The commissioning of the Chimwemwe Level One Hospital follows the recent handover of the newly constructed Chililabombwe District Hospital, as well as the Chamboli Level One Hospital, reflecting the government’s broader commitment to bringing healthcare services closer to the communities. These hospitals will provide a comprehensive range of services, including outpatient care, antiretroviral therapy, maternity services, physiotherapy, dental care, ophthalmology, laboratory services, radiology with advanced CT scan machines, emergency units, theatre services, and in-patient care.

As President Hichilema concluded his remarks, he reiterated the government’s dedication to delivering services that improve the lives of all Zambians, with a particular focus on ensuring that healthcare is accessible and of the highest quality.