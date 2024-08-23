The main job of a government is to improve people’s lives, especially when resources are limited. This can happen when a government puts the nation’s needs first in their decision-making. Unfortunately, there have been some doubts about the direction of UPND government’s policies lately.

Zambia is currently facing challenges with the high cost of living, making it difficult for poor households to make ends meet. Despite the overwhelming negative effects of electricity load shedding on the people of Zambia, the government is shamelessly raising domestic electricity tariffs. The prices of mealie meal are unaffordable for average households throughout the country. To add to these difficulties, the government has allowed a milling company in question to supply meal meal and animal feed that may be harmful to health.

This government’s actions in allowing milling company to supply the nation with toxic staple food can be seen as a serious lack of responsibility. The said “Toxic Mealie Meal” affects us all, without exception, making us potential victims.

It’s hard to understand why a government would put its own people at risk like this. It seems to stem from a focus on greed, selfishness, irresponsibility, and prioritizing business interests over the well-being of its citizens.

The government has warned that there is mealie meal on the market containing toxins, but they have not revealed which brand or milling company is involved. It would be helpful for us if they were more transparent and shared this information with the public. Knowing the name of the milling company would allow us to avoid purchasing the affected mealie meal. Unfortunately, we are currently left to speculate. Zambians deserve better, especially during these tough economic times.

I can’t help but wonder why the UPND Government haven’t mentioned the milling company and brand yet, considering the potential political repercussions. Are you thinking the same thing? Just something to ponder. End of thought!

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province