The UPND government has issued a stern warning against the misuse of cyberspace and the dangers of sharing unverified information on social media. During a joint press briefing in Lusaka today, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu emphasized the need for responsible social media usage to prevent the spread of false information and cyberbullying. Mr. Mwiimbu noted that the misuse of cyberspace poses a significant threat to national peace, security, and social cohesion.

Mr. Mwiimbu highlighted the progress made by the government and other stakeholders in combating cybercrime and other online vices. He cautioned the public against spreading falsehoods on social media, stressing that those who engage in such activities will face legal consequences. He also warned that spreading propaganda, hate speech, and committing online crimes could result in up to five years of imprisonment.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, who also spoke at the briefing, reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting cybersecurity and apprehending those who misuse online platforms. He revealed that the government is investing heavily in digital infrastructure to protect citizens, particularly children, from online attacks. Mr. Mutati urged Zambians to verify information before sharing it online, underscoring the importance of fostering a culture of digital literacy and responsibility.

In a related statement, Mr. Mwiimbu criticized former President Edgar Lungu for what he described as an “irresponsible” statement made at a Citizens First rally in Samfya. He reminded the public of the crimes committed during the Patriotic Front (PF) administration and warned that the current government would not tolerate lawlessness. Mr. Mwiimbu also assured the public that President Hakainde Hichilema does not condone violence and that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face legal consequences.

The Ministers called on political leaders to act responsibly and avoid inciting disorder in the country. The government’s focus remains on ensuring a safe and secure online environment for all Zambians while upholding the rule of law.