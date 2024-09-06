For far too long, television stations have attempted to incorporate sign language interpreters onto their screens, but the effort has often fallen short of being truly inclusive. The size of the screen allocated to sign language interpreters is disproportionately small compared to the wide screen view intended for able-bodied individuals, and this inequality cannot be ignored.

Take, for example, the provision for sign language interpreters during news broadcasts on channels like ZNBC. While it’s commendable that efforts are made to include interpreters, the small screen space allotted to them is insufficient. It’s time we recognize that sign language requires a clear and unobstructed view for effective communication to take place.

One solution to address this issue is to advocate for the expansion of the screen space dedicated to sign language interpreters on national broadcasters like ZNBC. By enlarging the screen for interpreters, we demonstrate empathy and a commitment to inclusivity.

Additionally, I propose that the Independent Broadcasting Authority issue a directive to all TV stations to provide dual streams for news broadcasts. This means while the main news is streamed on channels like TV 1, a parallel broadcast with a wider screen for the sign language interpreter should be available on channels like TV 3 or TV 2. Sign language communication relies heavily on visual cues, and it’s imperative that we prioritize accessibility for all viewers.

Moreover, the Independent Broadcasting Authority should mandate that all news stations publish their content in written form on their websites or social media platforms. This ensures that individuals with hearing impairments have equal access to information and news updates. By making news content readily available in written form, we bridge the gap in accessibility and empower all citizens to stay informed.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to consider the needs of visually impaired citizens. A directive from the Independent Broadcasting Authority to broadcast main news programs on radio channels like Radio 2 would provide essential information to those with visual impairments. Inclusivity should extend to all forms of media, and no citizen should be left behind due to their disabilities.

We must acknowledge that TV levy does not discriminate, and it’s our responsibility as a society to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their abilities, have equal access to information and news. It’s time for a change—a change that prioritizes inclusivity and consideration for all members of society.

As Advocate General and Proud Member of Zambian Society, I urge TV stations and regulatory bodies to take proactive steps towards creating a more inclusive media landscape. Let’s work together to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the digital age. Lastly taking another perspective from a policy point of view and for information purposes, the Zambia News and Information Service should be directed by the Independent Broadcasting Authority to work closely with the Zambia Postal Service (Post Offices) and make news items available to members of the public through physical copies and facilities where individuals with impairments can access news. This will reflect goodwill towards efforts of inclusivity. Furthermore, as the postal service seems to be losing relevance, this intervention targeting marginalized groupings will revive it. In the era of digitizing National Registration Cards, the postal service should ensure that all items with an NRC are catered for and registered with a post office box number and email system, which should also be linked to the Zambia Police Service for citizen fingerprint registration on the fingerprint data. In my view it is worth considering remodeling and reviving ZAMPOST and deliberately creating a policy for the institution to employ differently abled citizens. In no uncertain term underline the keywords “deliberately creating a policy”

To discuss technicalities and explorative discussion on this subject matter, feel free to contact the undersigned for any peer review, queer interaction or any sort of critique.

Chaliafya Katungula

Forestry Advocacy for Communities Communication, Transparency, Accountability and Research- F(A+C+T+A+R)