The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed deep concern over President Hakainde Hichilema’s apparent reluctance to engage directly with the Zambian people, particularly in critical regions like the Copperbelt, Eastern, and Northern Provinces. According to EFF President Kasonde Mwenda, the president’s perceived avoidance of these areas is exacerbating the struggles that many citizens are currently facing due to widespread economic and social challenges.

“President Hichilema seems to be deliberately avoiding the voices of the people who are most affected by the current crisis,” Mwenda said in a recent statement. “It is the responsibility of a leader to be visible, accessible, and responsive during times of difficulty. However, what we see is a president who is out of touch with the suffering of ordinary Zambians.”

Mwenda pointed to key issues that continue to plague the nation, including widespread hunger, prolonged load-shedding, a devastating drought that is crippling food production, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, and a deteriorating healthcare system. He argued that the president’s lack of direct engagement has deepened citizens’ feelings of abandonment and despair.

“The people of Zambia, especially those in regions like the Copperbelt, Eastern, and Northern Provinces, are suffering. They have been waiting for the president to address these issues, but instead, they are met with silence,” Mwenda remarked. “Families are going hungry, businesses are shutting down due to power shortages, and inflation is making it impossible for the average Zambian to afford basic necessities. Yet, the president is nowhere to be seen.”

The EFF leader further criticized President Hichilema for failing to address the long-standing issue of load-shedding, which has disrupted daily life for millions of Zambians. Mwenda noted that while the government has promised solutions to the energy crisis, the situation continues to worsen, with frequent power outages hurting both small businesses and households.

“Load-shedding is not just an inconvenience—it’s a crisis,” Mwenda stated. “It is devastating businesses, cutting off livelihoods, and making it impossible for families to function. The president has promised time and again that things will improve, but where are the results? The people are tired of empty promises.”

Mwenda has been a vocal critic of President Hichilema since his administration began, and this is not the first time he has voiced concerns over the president’s leadership style. In the past, he accused Hichilema of being more focused on maintaining international relations and appeasing foreign investors than on addressing domestic challenges. Mwenda has also criticized the president’s perceived elitism, claiming that Hichilema’s government has done little to uplift the poor and marginalized in Zambian society.

“Zambians are crying for leadership that understands the real issues on the ground,” Mwenda said during a previous address. “President Hichilema seems more concerned with his global image and the approval of foreign investors than with addressing the needs of the people who put him in power. This is unacceptable.”

Mwenda also accused the president of failing to provide clear strategies to deal with the ongoing drought, which has severely impacted Zambia’s agricultural sector. He emphasized that the drought is not only affecting food security but is also driving up the cost of food, making it harder for families to feed themselves.

“The drought has left many rural communities in a state of emergency,” Mwenda said. “Farmers are struggling, crops are failing, and food prices are going through the roof. Yet, the president has not presented a concrete plan to mitigate the effects of this crisis. His silence is deafening, and the people are suffering as a result.”

Another area of concern for Mwenda is the state of Zambia’s healthcare system. He described it as being on the brink of collapse, with hospitals and clinics facing critical shortages of medicines and medical supplies. He also raised alarm over the conditions in public hospitals, where patients often have to wait for long periods before receiving care, if they receive any care at all.

“Our healthcare system is in shambles,” Mwenda stressed. “Patients are dying because there are no medicines, and healthcare workers are overstretched and underpaid. The president needs to address this crisis immediately, but instead, we see a government that is slow to act and indifferent to the suffering of its people.”

Mwenda concluded by calling on President Hichilema to break his silence and engage directly with the Zambian people, particularly those in regions most affected by the current crises. He urged the president to prioritize domestic issues over international engagements and to take responsibility for the economic and social hardships Zambians are facing.

“Leadership is about accountability and action,” Mwenda stated. “President Hichilema cannot continue to ignore the voices of the people. The country is facing multiple crises, and it is time for the president to show up, listen, and provide real solutions. Zambians deserve a leader who is present, engaged, and committed to addressing the challenges they face every day.