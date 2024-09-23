President Hakainde Hichilema recently announced that Zambia is poised to start exporting beef to neighboring countries in the coming months. Speaking at the Lwanza Traditional Ceremony in Bweengwa, Southern Province, he highlighted the government’s strategic focus on enhancing cattle production, declaring the Kafue South and North bank areas as cattle economic zones. According to the president, this initiative will boost beef production, improve disease control, and enhance cattle genetics. While the prospects of increased beef exports may appear promising, critics are raising concerns over Zambia’s past experiences with agricultural exports, specifically maize, as a potential warning sign.

In his remarks, President Hichilema also acknowledged the devastating impact of drought on the country, emphasizing the urgent need for Zambia to improve resilience within the agriculture sector. However, as Zambia prepares to export beef, many are recalling the maize export situation that has resulted in the country now importing a product that it once had in abundance. The maize experience serves as a cautionary tale that might soon extend to beef if not managed properly.

Several months ago, Zambia found itself in a precarious position when the government, buoyed by what appeared to be a bumper harvest, approved large-scale exports of maize. At the time, Zambia was praised for its abundant maize production, and the decision to export made sense as a means to bring in foreign currency and boost the economy. However, this short-term economic strategy ignored potential risks, including unpredictable weather patterns, domestic food security needs, and regional demand.

Fast forward to 2024, and Zambia is now importing maize, having fallen short of domestic supply due to a combination of poor planning, climate-induced drought, and over-exportation. The government’s earlier enthusiasm for maize exports inadvertently led to domestic shortages, forcing the country to rely on costly imports to feed its population. This sequence of events has sparked criticism of the government’s export policies, and many are asking whether the same could happen with beef.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Kasonde Mwenda has been particularly vocal on this issue. He recently commented that Zambia’s experience with maize should serve as a critical lesson as the country embarks on beef exports. “We’ve seen what happened with maize. The government celebrated exporting maize to other countries without fully considering the long-term consequences for the local population,” Mwenda remarked. “Now, we are importing what we once had in surplus, and the cost is being borne by ordinary Zambians who are struggling to afford basic staples. The same mistakes must not be repeated with beef.”

Mwenda further warned that focusing too heavily on beef exports without securing domestic food security could lead to shortages in the future, especially if Zambia faces recurring droughts and other climate challenges. The drought the president mentioned, which has already impacted both maize and livestock production, should be a wake-up call to ensure that the country’s own needs are prioritized before turning to exports.

While the government’s declaration of cattle economic zones is aimed at improving disease control and beef genetics, Mwenda cautioned that there are still significant challenges ahead. The cattle sector, like the maize sector, is vulnerable to climate change and disease outbreaks, which could rapidly reverse any gains made through export initiatives. “Improving disease control and genetics is essential, but the government must also ensure that local consumption needs are met before exporting beef on a large scale. If we fail to do so, we will find ourselves in the same position we are in with maize—importing what we should be producing ourselves,” Mwenda added.

The EFF leader also criticized the government for prioritizing foreign markets over domestic welfare, a pattern he claims has emerged under President Hichilema’s administration. “It is good to export and earn foreign exchange, but we must never do so at the expense of our people. Exporting beef should not lead to a situation where Zambians are unable to afford the meat they produce, just as we are now struggling with maize.”

Mwenda’s comments echo concerns from other political and economic analysts who argue that while agricultural exports can be a boon for the economy, they must be carefully managed to avoid creating vulnerabilities in domestic markets. One of the key issues raised is that Zambia’s reliance on rain-fed agriculture makes it susceptible to droughts and other extreme weather events, which can easily disrupt both crop and livestock production. As such, experts are urging the government to invest not only in disease control and genetics for cattle but also in more sustainable farming practices, including irrigation, to ensure consistent production regardless of weather patterns.

The beef sector, if managed well, has the potential to be a significant driver of economic growth for Zambia. However, the lessons from the maize crisis are a stark reminder that exports must be balanced with domestic needs to avoid creating shortages at home. As Zambia prepares to expand its beef exports, it is essential that the government takes a cautious approach, ensuring that food security for Zambians remains a top priority.

President Hichilema’s push for increased beef exports can be a positive step for the Zambian economy, provided it is executed with foresight and planning. The focus must remain on building resilience in the agricultural sector, as he pointed out during his speech. However, as the maize situation illustrates, unchecked enthusiasm for exports without safeguarding domestic needs could leave Zambia vulnerable to future crises. The government’s actions in the coming months will determine whether this new venture will benefit the country as a whole or repeat the costly mistakes of the past.