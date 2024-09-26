South Africa Begins Repatriation of Freedom Fighters’ Remains: Honoring Heroes and Zambia’s Role in the Liberation Struggle

Thirty years after the end of apartheid, South Africa has launched a significant initiative to repatriate the remains of its liberation fighters and anti-apartheid activists who died in exile. Many of these individuals were members of the African National Congress (ANC) military wing, uMkhonto WeSizwe (Spear of the Nation), who fought for freedom from bases in neighboring countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Angola. This long-awaited effort aims to honor their legacy and bring closure to their families, who have waited for decades to give their loved ones proper burials in their homeland.

On Wednesday, the remains of 47 freedom fighters, who perished in Zambia and Zimbabwe, were brought back to Pretoria. A formal homecoming ceremony is scheduled for Friday, after which the fallen will be buried in their provinces of origin across South Africa. The South African government, in a statement, described the repatriation as a significant milestone in honoring the sacrifices made by these fighters during the struggle for freedom.

“Burial ceremonies will be held in the provinces of their origin, ensuring they are laid to rest with the dignity and respect they deserve,” the statement read. “South Africa remains forever indebted to the heroes of its liberation struggle, and this initiative represents a significant milestone in honoring their legacy and contribution to 30 years of freedom and democracy.”

For years, families of the deceased have urged the South African government to repatriate the remains of their relatives so they could be laid to rest with the respect and honor they deserve. In response, the government introduced a more inclusive repatriation model designed to expedite the return of fallen fighters, particularly from countries like Zambia and Zimbabwe, where many ANC members died in exile. Unlike previous efforts, which were ad hoc and often initiated at the request of individual families, this model ensures that the repatriation process is thorough, respectful, and collaborative with regional governments and local communities.

Zambia’s Crucial Role in the Liberation Struggle

Zambia, under the leadership of President Kenneth Kaunda (KK), played a critical role in South Africa’s fight against apartheid. Kaunda’s government provided safe haven for ANC members, including some of the most prominent figures in the liberation movement. The country became a vital hub for anti-apartheid activities, hosting not only ANC leaders but also fighters and military training operations for uMkhonto WeSizwe.

Among the notable freedom fighters who found refuge in Zambia were:

Oliver Tambo, President of the ANC in exile, who coordinated the liberation efforts from Lusaka. Thabo Mbeki, who later became South Africa’s president and was instrumental in diplomatic efforts against apartheid. Chris Hani, the commander of uMkhonto WeSizwe, who oversaw many operations from Zambia. Joe Slovo, a founding member of uMkhonto WeSizwe and a leading strategist in the military struggle.

Zambia’s support came at a high cost. Despite frequent attacks from the apartheid regime’s forces, including cross-border raids by the South African Defence Force (SADF) targeting ANC bases, Kenneth Kaunda remained committed to the liberation of South Africa. His government’s moral and logistical support helped sustain the ANC’s fight for decades.

The Sacrifices of Those Who Died in Zambia

While many ANC leaders survived their years in exile, others lost their lives in Zambia and other countries as a result of illness, exile hardships, or conflicts with apartheid forces. The repatriation of their remains is a testament to South Africa’s enduring gratitude for their sacrifice. Some notable fighters who died in Zambia or were connected to it include:

Solomon Mahlangu, though executed in South Africa, trained in exile, including in Zambia, and remains an icon of the armed struggle. Moses Mabhida, a key figure in both the ANC and South African Communist Party, who spent years in Zambia before his death. Joe Gqabi, a top ANC leader who was stationed in Zambia and later assassinated by apartheid forces in Zimbabwe.

For families like that of Edna Mgabaza, who died in Zambia in 1987, the repatriation of their loved ones’ remains provides long-awaited closure. “She was a nurse who was recruited to come and work in Zambia, and she helped the ANC with logistics while there,” said Catherine Zikalala, a relative of Mgabaza. “People left and went to fight for freedom for South Africa. Once we bring their remains back home, we will have closure.”

Edna’s story is emblematic of the broader sacrifices made by thousands of South Africans who left their homes to fight for freedom, many of whom never returned. Their return now symbolizes South Africa’s continued dedication to remembering and honoring the lives lost in the long and painful struggle for liberation.

A Legacy of Sacrifice

As South Africa repatriates the remains of these fallen heroes, the country not only fulfills a promise to their families but also marks an important chapter in the history of its liberation struggle. The role of neighboring countries like Zambia, which provided unwavering support to the ANC at great personal cost, will forever be etched in the story of South Africa’s freedom. The return of these remains is a reminder of the shared sacrifices made across the region and a recognition of the international effort required to bring apartheid to an end.

By The East African (click) and Lusaka Times Editor.