President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lumwana Mine Super Pit in Kalumbila District, marking a pivotal milestone in Zambia’s mining sector. The event, held on a one-day working visit to the North-Western Province, signals a new era for the country, with significant investments poised to strengthen Zambia’s standing in the global copper industry.

The expansion of the Lumwana Mine, spearheaded by Barrick Lumwana, will see an estimated $500 million USD invested in infrastructure development, operational expansion, and advanced mining technologies. This substantial investment is expected to create over 3,000 direct jobs during the construction phase, with an additional 1,500 long-term jobs upon completion.

“This is a momentous occasion that reflects our ongoing progress in building a robust, globally competitive mining industry,” President Hichilema stated. “Copper is rapidly becoming a critical mineral on the world stage, and this project ensures that Zambia remains a key player.”



President Hichilema extended his gratitude to Barrick Lumwana for their dedication to the project and their commitment to collaboration, ensuring the success and impact of the Super Pit expansion.

During his visit, the President also engaged with traditional leaders and addressed a public rally at Manyama in Kalumbila District, where he interacted with local residents.

President Hichilema departed from Solwezi Airport at 17:40 hours, seen off by North-Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu, along with senior government and UPND officials. His visit underscores the government’s commitment to fostering development and economic growth in the region through strategic partnerships in the mining sector.

