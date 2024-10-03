Zambia mourns the loss of one of its most prominent academics, Professor Mubanga Kashoki, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2nd, surrounded by his family. A statement issued by the Kashoki family confirmed his passing, marking the end of an extraordinary life dedicated to advancing the study of African languages and sociolinguistics.

Professor Kashoki, who retired from the University of Zambia (UNZA) in 2019 after 48 years of service, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy in both academia and administration. His pioneering research has shaped much of what is known about Zambia’s sociolinguistic landscape today. Among his many achievements, he helped Zambians understand the distinction between language and tribe, promoted the use of local languages, and was instrumental in identifying the numerous languages spoken across the country. Additionally, he made significant contributions to the understanding of Zambian English as a unique linguistic phenomenon.

After completing his studies up to a master’s level in the United States, Prof. Kashoki returned to Zambia in 1971 with a mission to serve his country in the academic field. “The reason we were in the States and other countries was to acquire the kind of education which would be beneficial to Zambia after independence. That was the intention: to come back and serve our country,” he once reflected on his career.

Throughout his tenure at UNZA, Prof. Kashoki worked under the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR) and played a critical role as the founding principal of the University of Zambia Ndola Campus (UNZANDO), which later became the Copperbelt University. His scholarly contributions are profound, having authored several books, seven monographs, 47 peer-reviewed linguistic journal articles and book chapters, and 13 non-linguistic papers. His work is essential reading for anyone studying Zambia’s sociolinguistic landscape, and his academic influence is expected to continue for generations.

Prof. Kashoki’s passing is a monumental loss for Zambia’s academic community, and his legacy will remain etched in the annals of the country’s history. He is survived by his family, who were by his side in his final moments.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.