Following my recent statement expressing concern about individuals surrounding President Lungu, I’ve received varied responses – both supportive and critical. Some have misconstrued my warning as an attack on President Lungu, suggesting I harbour hatred for him. Absolutely not.
As a political and church leader who has seen it all from KK to RB and given the involvement of some of these individuals who were part of our party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), I feel compelled to address you, the Former First Family, directly.
Beware of the vultures circling President Lungu! These opportunistic individuals, masquerading as advisors and friends, have a treacherous history:
1. These are the same faces who actively participated in ravaging and damaging the MMD to its current status.
2. These are the same faces who in their counsel and manipulation, exploited 2nd Republican President Chiluba’s trust and they never quit until his untimely death.
3. These elements championed and coerced President Rupiah Banda’s return from retirement. A feat that made the former president end up losing his immunity and arraigned for prosecution.
Now having wormed their way in, and embedded themselves in the Patriotic Front (PF), they have even gathered up the audacity to sideline historical PF members just in order to apply their highly skilled ways in manipulating President Lungu for their personal gain, disregarding his legacy and well-being. Unless curtailed, their greed will eventually drag him down the same destructive path.
I urge you as the family of President Lungu to stand up! Protect him from these individuals. Don’t let them sacrifice his integrity for selfish ambitions. Zambia deserves better. President Lungu deserves better.
The current path that former president Lungu has been placed on is heading the same way the other two late MMD presidents trod. This path only leads to the same destination. From where we stand, it appears He has already succumbed to this group and their treachery. But, we are hopeful that with much prayer and fasting, we can, together with the family, rescue President Lungu from a looming wreckage.
By Dr.Nevers Mumba
Yes the advice is timely. I wish your family could also advise you that you are also playing dangerous games. Also take time to talk to HH that he should be civil in the way he handles cases involving his predecessor. I remember Levy vis a vis FTJ….he never sent rouge policemen to break down the gates at Chiluba’s house…the police sent a call out and Chiluba reported at Woodland police station.
Ba Nevers Mumba, my God the Spirit of God left him long time ago. I am told he married a slay queen who demands a lot from him & that is why he has stooped this low!!!!
It is really a big shame for this Mumba man, what happened to you sir, hey? How can you drink from the cup of demons sir? You supposed to be a man of integrity where all political leaders run to for good sound unbiased advise, but NO, you are upnd cadre/spokes person
Now i know that politics makes pipo lose their minds & integrity, the brown envelops… wow!!! Wonder never ends.ooooo!!!! HH give ba Nevers the vice-presidency please, coz he needs it!!!!!