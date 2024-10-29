Adjournment of Trial Regarding the Abduction of Sun Pharmaceuticals Owners

Lusaka, 26 October 2024 – The Lusaka High Court has condemned the Attorney General’s Chambers for costs following its application to postpone the trial concerning the abduction of Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd owners, Mr. Vinod Sadhu and Mr. Uddit Sadhu. This delay occurred as the Attorney General sought to amend their defense on the first day of the trial.

After enduring a prolonged two-year wait for justice and after placing their faith in the Zambian judiciary, the Sadhus were scheduled to provide testimony on 22 October 2024 against five individuals named in the suit, in addition to the Attorney General of Zambia, who is being sued vicariously. The primary defendant, Rashid Munali, allegedly impersonated a State House police officer during the abduction that took place on 29 September 2022. He purportedly attempted to coerce the company directors into signing documents under duress at House No. 39, Lufubu Road, Kalundu, Lusaka.

The other defendants in the case include Mweemba, Malambo, Bernard Phiri, and Mwila Chintu, who are connected with the police and intelligence services. This case is noteworthy due to the severity of the claims and Attorney General’s decision to defend officials alleged to have engaged in serious misconduct in their personal capacities while also filing a notice to represent Rashid Munali, the purported ruling party cadre who led the operation.

Evidence presented includes threats of violence directed at Mr. Vinod Sadhu during his captivity, an SOS message sent from the private residence where the individuals were held captive, and a disputed governmental defense asserting that the Sadhus attended police interviews “voluntarily” and departed on the same day at 17:20 hours. However, the Sadhus’ accounts detail the abduction by which they were taken from Kent House to an unmarked vehicle, subsequently transported to Lufubu Road, Kalundu, where they faced intimidation and threats. They were later taken to Chelstone Station, presumably to alter the narrative following the discovery of the SOS message by their captors. Furthermore, the Sadhus claim that members of the Kalenga family were present at Chelstone Police Station upon their arrival from the private house in Kalundu, a contention that the State denies.

Moreover, statements from the company owners indicate that they attended interviews and signed formal statements at Zambia Police Service Headquarters on 27 March and 4 April 2023; however, it remains uncertain whether any action will be pursued against their own officials.

Despite several extensions granted, the Attorney General’s Chambers has not submitted the requisite witness statements or their document bundle, having missed the final deadline of 31 May 2024. The Sadhus are represented by Simeza Sangwa and Associates under cause number 2023/HP/2001.

By correspondent Pranab Rajan,