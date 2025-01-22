In a scathing critique, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba calls out Dr. Nevers Mumba, the former Vice President of Zambia, for betraying his Christian values and integrity in his recent support of President Hakainde Hichilema amidst growing concerns over human rights in the country. Mwamba accuses Mumba of deliberately ignoring the widespread human rights abuses under the current administration while fixating on the mistakes of the previous government. This betrayal, according to Mwamba, marks a dangerous departure from the Christian principles Mumba claims to uphold.

Mwamba Says, Former Vice President, Dr. Nevers Mumba moves with mouthful of scriptures, yet displays utter hate and bitterness harboring in his heart.

By these actions, he pervades Christianity.

His recent statement in a quest to support President Hakainde Hichilema on the concerning state of human rights practices in Zambia, is shocking and demonstrates how low his integrity has sunk.

He deliberately ignores the torture, inhuman treatment, restricted rights and freedoms, harrasment, exclusion because of tribe or region, and other humiliating treatment Zambians have suffered.

He is but deeply obsessed with the ills and mistakes of the former ruling party and yet ignores the ills being repeated by the UPND Government.

Zambians gave the former ruling party an ultimate punishment- the PF was voted out of power.

It goes without saying that Zambia has never experienced war or civil conflict or civil strife and has an admirable record of democracy, peace and security.

Yet today we have the USA Country Report on Human Rights Practices, the Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and others expressing serious concerns about the abuse of human rights, abuses and the rapid emergency of a tyrannical government.

Yet today, we have the United Nations personnel in the country investigating human rights practices in Zambia.

That’s how concerning the extent of misrule of President Hakainde Hichilema is, that matters associated with failed States and nations at war such as; abuse of human rights, break-down of the independence of democratic institutions, oppressions of critics and members of the Opposition, and break-down in the Rule of Law, are in full display in Zambia.

Unless we halt this downward spiral,we may be at the cusp of something ominous foreshadowing our nation.

Dr. Mumba knows that the Lord Jesus Christ came to heal the broken-hearted, preach deliverance to captives, and set free those who are oppressed.

“Love thy neighbour”, Jesus commanded. Dr. Mumba knows that as Christians we are identified NOT by our nice or kind words, but by the fruits we bear; “You will know them by their fruits” Mathew 7;16

If politics or religion is coming between me and my neighbour, I will choose my neighbour.

We cannot abandon who we are as Christians for purposes of fulfilling political loyalties, even when our nationhood is threatened.

Mumba’s recent statements are diabolical, unchristian and promote hatred and bitterness in our nation.

Don’t be like hypocrites who love to pray publicly, Christ admonished us.

In Matthew 6:6: “But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen; then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

Faith without works is dead.

I call upon my elder brother that as we call ourselves Christians, walk as Christians, let us be like Christ in our both speech and our deeds.

Let us be the light in politics and not be the diabolical.