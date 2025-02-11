The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dissolved its Eastern Province party structures in a bid to address internal conflicts.
The UPND Secretariat, Secretary General, Batuka Imenda disclosed that the party has dissolved its Eastern Province Provincial Committee, the district committee and community ward committee in Petauke.
ZANIS reports that Mr Imenda says the decision comes after prolonged divisions within the party, which have hindered its progress in the region.
Speaking during a press briefing, Mr Imenda said the party had been plagued by serious differences since the last election, resulting in the formation of two rival camps.
He said despite efforts to reconcile the factions, the divisions have persisted, affecting the party’s performance at the district, constituency, and ward levels.
Mr Imenda emphasised that the party’s rules and regulations must be adhered to, warning that failure to comply would have consequences.
He stated that the Secretariat decided to take measures to restore order and discipline within the party.
He noted that the dissolution of the Provincial, District and Ward committees will not affect Lusangazi and Kaumbwe, which are part of Petauke.
Mr Imende added that all district structures will be reporting directly to the Secretariat, which will work to fill the vacancies created by the dissolution.
And Mr Imenda congratulated the Tonse Alliance for its victory in Petauke and the UPND in Pembanshe, Mpongwe, and Nalikwanda by-elections
I think this decision has been rushed. A proper postmortem needed to be conducted first…
Start admitting that the other party did better than UPND, that is democracy. If you take such descisions and since there are more loses to come, will you be dissolving committees with each loss. Disolve yourselves as national leaders for failing to reconcile them. Further more, the leader of UPND whilst in opposition lost elections 5 times, and yet you did not dissolve him and his campaign team each he time lost.
If you want votes, start working. Your wins in other areas are being questioned and blamed on un ethical issues by what we hear from the opposition. If you start working and economy improves, you will not have to dissolve any committees but people will be genuinely voting for you. Just friendly advice, your economy is a complete mess and do something, and immediately stop this self praise of saying such things like over 10 billion dollars has been invested in the mines and so much millions of dollars in other sectors and yet people are struggling to make ends meet, just stop it please. If such is happening, why doesnt the comon man see even just a little tinkle in his life, This advice is being given in good faith