The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dissolved its Eastern Province party structures in a bid to address internal conflicts.

The UPND Secretariat, Secretary General, Batuka Imenda disclosed that the party has dissolved its Eastern Province Provincial Committee, the district committee and community ward committee in Petauke.

ZANIS reports that Mr Imenda says the decision comes after prolonged divisions within the party, which have hindered its progress in the region.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr Imenda said the party had been plagued by serious differences since the last election, resulting in the formation of two rival camps.

He said despite efforts to reconcile the factions, the divisions have persisted, affecting the party’s performance at the district, constituency, and ward levels.

Mr Imenda emphasised that the party’s rules and regulations must be adhered to, warning that failure to comply would have consequences.

He stated that the Secretariat decided to take measures to restore order and discipline within the party.

He noted that the dissolution of the Provincial, District and Ward committees will not affect Lusangazi and Kaumbwe, which are part of Petauke.

Mr Imende added that all district structures will be reporting directly to the Secretariat, which will work to fill the vacancies created by the dissolution.

And Mr Imenda congratulated the Tonse Alliance for its victory in Petauke and the UPND in Pembanshe, Mpongwe, and Nalikwanda by-elections