LUSAKA – Andrew Kamanga has secured another term as president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) after running unopposed in the electoral process.

Kamanga was officially declared duly elected this evening after all eight other contenders failed to meet the constitutional requirements set by FAZ. The announcement was made by FAZ Electoral Committee Chairperson Ronald Hatoongo during a press briefing in Lusaka.

With this victory, Kamanga will lead FAZ for the 2025–2029 term, continuing his tenure at the helm of Zambian football.

Speaking at the briefing, Hatoongo emphasized that all applications had undergone thorough scrutiny, and only those aligning with the FAZ Constitution were considered eligible. As a result, the other candidates were unable to proceed in the race.

Kamanga’s leadership has been marked by efforts to improve Zambian football governance and infrastructure, and his next term is expected to build upon these foundations.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Electoral Committee has unveiled candidates for the forthcoming elections.

Candidates not successful will have up to February 22, 2025 to appeal before the final list is published in the next five days.

The Electoral Committee assessed the candidates based on the eligibility criteria set out in Article 33 of the FAZ Constitution. Among the test is the Integrity test as outlined in Article 33(2) of the FAZ Constitution. The Electoral Committee relied on the report presented to it by the Governance and Review Committee which had previously conducted integrity checks on all prospective candidates.

Nominators for candidates needed to be validly registered in the FAZ Connect system for the 2024/2025 season.

Each nomination was backed by two independent nominations to ensure the two nominators were valid members of FAZ.

Additionally the check was ran on individuals making nominations on behalf of the nominating member of FAZ to ensure they were duly authorised to make such a nomination i.e. that they hold the position of either President/Chairman or General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The nominators were checked if they nominated only one prospective candidate for any given position.

Another key constitutional requirement was five (5) years’ experience in a leadership position of a member of FAZ as outlined in Article 33(5) of the FAZ Constitution. The Committee checked the status of each prospective candidate in the FAZ Connect System to ascertain the positions that they held in the past five years

The candidates needed three (3) years’ experience in leadership position of a member of FAZ immediately preceding the elections as outlined in Article 33(5) of the FAZ Constitution.

The Committee checked the status of each prospective candidate in the FAZ Connect System to ascertain the positions that they held in the past three (3) years immediately preceding the elections i.e. between March 2022 to date.

Eligible Candidates

Kamanga Andrew N (Unopposed)

Vice President

Kasale Christopher

Mumba Justin

National Women’s Representative

Priscilla Katoba

Zambian Premier League (ZPL)

None

Central Province Chairperson

Chisanga Pule (Unopposed)

Copperbelt Chairperson

Patrick Ndhlovu

Eastern Province Chairperson

Chrispin Kamuna

Patrick Nyirenda

Luapula Provincial Chairperson

Mujala Mweemba (Unopposed)

Lusaka Province Chairperson

Jordan Maliti (Unopposed)

Muchinga Province Chairperson

Samuel Mwape (Unopposed)

Northern Province Chairperson

NONE

North Western Province Chairperson

Arthur Kamulosu

Sakulenga Brian

Southern Province Chairperson

Moomba Nicholas Katiti (Unopposed)

Western Province Chairperson

David Simwinga (Unopposed)

