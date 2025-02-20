By Adrian Gunduzani

In the heart of Zambia, where the sun bathes the land in golden light, a new era is emerging, heralded by the steadfast resolve of President Hakainde Hichilema. His leadership, much like the legendary figures of old, faces the doubters and naysayers with a spirit that is resolute and unyielding. As we navigate the intricate tapestry of national challenges, one cannot help but ponder: what is the legacy being crafted in these turbulent times?

Through every challenge—be it the reopening of mines, the quest for renewable energy, the daunting debt crisis, or the suspension of aid—President Hakainde Hichilema stands as a testament to the power of decisive leadership. He embraces the mantle of responsibility, crafting a legacy that will undoubtedly be celebrated in the annals of Zambian history.

See below some extremely decisive actions he has taken in the past few years.

The reopening of mines, once silenced by economic strife, marks a pivotal chapter in this narrative of resilience. When closures wreaked havoc on local communities and livelihoods, HH took decisive steps to revitalize the mining sector, a cornerstone of the Zambian economy. With renewed vigor, he fostered an environment where investment could flourish, reminding skeptics that opportunity often lies just beyond the horizon of doubt. “Nangu twalanda, mweba mulomo,” which generally translates to “Even if we talk, you must work, beyond talking,” resonates deeply here, as it reflects the determination to turn dialogue into action. His commitment to restoring the mining industry demonstrates an understanding that wealth should benefit the people of Zambia, not just foreign interests.

Yet, the trials were huge. As the specter of a crippling debt crisis loomed large, threatening the very foundations of Zambian society, HH demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his people. He engaged with international creditors with a tenacity reminiscent of historical greats, swiftly negotiating a restructuring deal that would breathe new life into the economy. In an age when leaders often hesitate, he stood firm, asking, “What kind of future do we wish to build for our children?” His actions echoed the sentiments of a visionary, laying the groundwork for a Zambia unshackled from the chains of financial despair.

Compounding these challenges, the nation grappled with energy deficits, as dependence on hydroelectric power left it vulnerable to climate variability. Recognizing this precarious situation, HH aggressively pushed for renewable energy investments, particularly solar initiatives. This pivot not only ensures energy security but also protects against the vulnerabilities of climate change. In pursuing this course, he poses a vital question: “Are we not stewards of our land and our future?”

When the suspension of USAID funding came as a jolt, HH took it as a clarion call—a moment demanding urgent action. Instead of cowering in the shadows of dependency, he emerged as a beacon of hope, advocating for self-reliance. His administration assured the public that essential supplies, particularly for those relying on antiretroviral treatment, would remain uninterrupted. This immediate action preserved lives and ignited a conversation about the importance of sustainable solutions. Can we not see, then, that true leadership lies in transforming adversity into an opportunity for growth?

As HH redefines governance through transparency and accountability, the narrative shifts toward a Zambia characterised by hope rather than despair. Gone are the days when corruption cast a long shadow over the nation’s potential; in its place, a new ethos of integrity is emerging. The echoes of doubt may still ring in the ears of some, but the question lingers: “Can we not see the fruits of this labour, the budding potential for a prosperous nation?”

In these pivotal moments, as Zambia charts a new course toward prosperity, one cannot help but feel a sense of optimism. As we bear witness to this transformation, we are left with an enduring thought: In the face of adversity, will we choose to believe in a brighter tomorrow, or will we remain shackled to the fears of today? As history unfolds, the answer lies not in the voices of doubt but in the actions of those willing to embrace change and fight for a better future.