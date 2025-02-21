By Juliet Mulonga

The UPND walkout from a crucial parliamentary debate on the cost of living crisis has triggered widespread criticism. This decision, which led to the collapse of the quorum, has fueled concerns about the government’s commitment to tackling Zambia’s economic hardships. To make matters worse, the Ministry of Finance later announced that Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane would address the issue on an online platform instead. Many see this move as an attempt to evade public scrutiny and accountability.

Parliament is the cornerstone of democracy and the primary arena for debating and formulating policy solutions. Given Zambia’s rising cost of living, a parliamentary discussion was essential to explore practical strategies for economic relief. However, UPND MPs and ministers chose to abandon this responsibility, instead opting for an online discussion a move that has raised suspicions of political evasion.

Shifting the cost of living debate from Parliament to an online forum prompts serious questions: Was this a strategic retreat to control the narrative or outright political cowardice? In Parliament, opposition leaders, civil society, and even ruling party members can cross-examine policies and demand specifics. In contrast, an online forum is curated, moderated, and structured to protect officials from direct accountability.

If UPND ministers had viable solutions to ease the cost of living crisis, why did they not defend them on the Parliamentary floor? The walkout suggests that the UPND government is either unwilling or unprepared to confront economic realities in a transparent manner. This has led to criticism that the party is out of touch with the struggles of ordinary Zambians.

The consequences of this UPND walkout extend beyond procedural concerns. Politically, it damages UPND’s credibility as a party that campaigned on transparency, accountability, and economic reform. A government that evades difficult conversations risks losing public trust, especially as economic hardships worsen.

Economically, the failure to hold a robust parliamentary discussion means that potential solutions remain unexplored. The opposition and civil society were denied an opportunity to present alternative economic strategies, and Zambians were deprived of a transparent debate on how their government plans to alleviate economic hardship.

Governance is about facing challenges head-on, not dodging accountability. True leadership demands that those in power defend their policies, accept criticism, and adjust their strategies accordingly. Running away from parliamentary scrutiny undermines the democratic process and signals weakness rather than strength.

While online discussions can engage a broader audience, they should complement, not replace, parliamentary debate. If the UPND government is serious about addressing the cost of living crisis, it must demonstrate this commitment through open, transparent engagement in Parliament. Anything less is a disservice to the Zambian people.

This walkout could have significant political consequences for UPND. Zambia’s history shows that governments perceived as unresponsive often face electoral challenges. The decision to evade debate could reinforce the narrative that UPND is failing to tackle economic hardships. If the government does not act swiftly, it risks losing public confidence and key electoral constituencies.

This incident also provides the opposition with an opportunity to galvanize public sentiment against UPND’s leadership. Opposition leaders can position themselves as champions of economic relief, potentially reshaping the political landscape ahead of future elections.

Zambians will be watching how UPND responds to this mounting criticism. Will the party acknowledge its mistake and commit to more robust parliamentary debates? Or will it continue prioritizing controlled messaging over genuine dialogue?

To regain public trust, UPND must take decisive action. This includes organizing a follow-up parliamentary session focused on the cost of living crisis, where all MPs regardless of political affiliation can contribute. Government officials must also engage in unscripted, transparent discussions with the public to restore confidence in their leadership.

This incident serves as a defining moment for UPND’s governance approach. Will they continue evading parliamentary scrutiny on key national issues or recognize the importance of engaging in necessary but difficult debates?

The cost of living crisis is not just a political talking point it is a daily struggle for millions of Zambians. The UPND government must rise to the occasion and confront these challenges head-on. The choice is clear: lead with accountability or risk losing the confidence of the very people they vowed to serve.