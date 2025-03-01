Kanchibiya MP Supports Delimitation for Fair Representation and Development

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, has expressed strong support for President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for delimitation, emphasizing that the process is crucial for fair representation and development. In a press statement released on February 28, 2025, Chanda outlined the challenges faced by Kanchibiya Constituency due to its vast geographical coverage and increasing population.

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

February 28, 2025

SUPPORTING DELIMITATION FOR FAIR REPRESENTATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Kanchibiya Constituency stands in full support of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for delimitation. As a vast constituency covering 8,800 square kilometers and home to four chiefdoms:- Kopa, Luchembe, Kabinga, and Mpepo; the current structure presents significant challenges in service delivery, representation, and equitable resource distribution.

Delimitation is not just about political boundaries; it is about ensuring that every Zambian has fair and effective representation in governance. It is about bringing development closer to the people, improving access to essential services, and fostering inclusive growth. The growing population and increasing demands for social and economic infrastructure in Kanchibiya make it clear that a single constituency can no longer adequately serve the needs of our people.

We, therefore, urge all stakeholders including the Church, civil society, traditional leaders, and the general public to rally behind this process. Their support will be instrumental in ensuring that delimitation is carried out in a manner that reflects the aspirations of the people, enhances participation in governance, and strengthens our democracy.

As Kanchibiya, we will continue engaging with all relevant authorities to ensure that this process is conducted transparently and fairly. Our commitment remains to the people we serve, and we believe that delimitation is a necessary step toward unlocking Kanchibiya’s full potential.

Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament – Kanchibiya Constituency

February 28, 2025