Minister’s Business Partner Exposes Corrupt Deals: Conflict of Interest in Broad Daylight

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Zambians were recently shocked by a viral video in which a businesswoman named Hilary Weza who happens to be a close associate and business partner of the Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, also a UPND Member of Parliament for Lwampa Constituency in Western Province openly explained how they run a company called Chika Investment. What has caught the public’s attention, however, is her revelation that the minister has been using his government position and influence to secure lucrative contracts for their business from the very government he serves.

This blatant conflict of interest has raised serious concerns, as the evidence is now in the public domain for all to see. The question on everyone’s lips is: Will President Hakainde Hichilema and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) act, or will they turn a blind eye because this case involves a UPND minister?

A Clear Case of Abuse of Office

According to the details shared in the video, the Minister of Energy has allegedly been pulling strings within government institutions to ensure that Chika Investment wins government contracts. This is a textbook case of corruption using public office for personal financial gain.

Section 21 of the Anti-Corruption Act in Zambia clearly defines such conduct as a criminal offense. Ministers are public servants, entrusted to work in the best interest of the people, not to manipulate their positions to benefit their personal businesses.

GBM Is Languishing in Prison for a Similar Offense Where Is the Justice?

This scandal reminds Zambians of Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), who is currently languishing in Mwembeshi prison for committing a similar offense. GBM was convicted for using his ministerial position to conduct business with the government, and the law took its course.

Now that a UPND minister is caught up in the same kind of scandal, will the ACC and law enforcement apply the law equally? Or will they suddenly go silent, just as they have in other corruption cases involving government officials aligned with the ruling party?

Zambians Are Watching Hichilema Must Act

President Hakainde Hichilema campaigned on a platform of transparency and accountability. He assured the nation that corruption would have no place in his administration. However, his silence on corruption within his own government is deafening.

Zambians are watching. The evidence is out in the open. This is no longer about rumors or political accusations this is a case of corruption unfolding in broad daylight. Will HH allow the Minister of Energy to walk free while opposition figures like GBM are locked away?

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) must take swift action. Selective justice is not justice at all. If HH truly stands for accountability, he must ensure that this minister faces the full force of the law just like GBM did.

If nothing is done, the message will be clear: Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption is a fraud.