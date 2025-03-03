ZAMBIA is set to benefit from the US$143 million in funding for Africa’s Zambezi River Basin Region endorsed by the governing board of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF).

Other beneficiaries of the funding are Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Tanzania, who are part of the Zambezi River Basin Region as well as Brazil, and Kenya.

“I am delighted to inform you that on 28 February 2025, our Zambezi Regional Nature, People, and Climate (NPC) Investment Plan was presented to the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) Committee and received unanimous endorsement. This significant milestone reflects our collective dedication and hard work,” said Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM) Executive Secretary Felix Ngamlagosi.

Zambia’s Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu said that the Nature, People, and Climate Zambezi Region Investment Plan is a critical step toward building sustainable, climate-resilient communities in the region.

“As Zambia, we are honoured to have submitted this investment plan on behalf of ZAMCOM, recognising the critical role of coordinated regional efforts in safeguarding the livelihoods of millions who depend on the Zambezi River,” Mr Nzovu said.

He said with support from the CIF, the initiative will enhance adaptive capacity, promote sustainable economic opportunities, and strengthen community resilience across the basin.

“We look forward to working with all stakeholders to drive impactful solutions that balance nature, people, and climate in this vital transboundary ecosystem,” Mr Nzovu said

The three country-led investment plans, part of CIF’s NPC, pioneer nature-based solutions for sustainable development.

They are expected to generate almost US$1 billion in co-financing, with strong private sector engagement in restoring and protecting ecosystems, rehabilitating forests, and enhancing wildlife habitats and biodiversity on land and in water.

Implemented by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank, and anchored in the Zambezi Watercourse Strategic Plan, the NPC plan will support five riparian countries (Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia to address challenges across eight priority hotspots, supporting sustainable forest restoration, high carbon stocks protection, ecosystem restoration, and alternative livelihoods for forest-adjacent communities.land use planning will address wildlife connectivity and human-wildlife conflicts.

In Brazil, Kenya, and the Zambezi region, CIF’s Dedicated Grant Mechanism (DGM) will additionally channel a total of $15 million in funding directly to Indigenous peoples and local communities, enabling them to implement community-led sustainable development.

CIF’s US$400 million NPC investment program supports the development of nature-based solutions in low and middle-income countries. It funds initiatives that recognize the interdependence of land use, climate-change mitigation and adaptation, and the improvement of livelihoods for rural communities and indigenous peoples. NPC features direct funding to Indigenous peoples and local communities through DGM, a proven mechanism that empowers communities to decide what they want to fund, how, and when.

To date, almost US$300 million has been committed as part of NPC – with the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Zambia receiving endorsements in 2024.

Brazil’s US$250 million investment plan, including US$47 million in CIF funding, will promote large-scale restoration of degraded forest areas bridging the Amazon and Cerrado biomes.

This marks the first ever CIF investment in Brazil’s Amazon forest, while also continuing CIF’s long-standing support for the Cerrado region. Harnessing innovative tools, investments will help restore 54,000 hectares of forest within the Tocantins-Araguaia Basin; create 21,000 jobs; and address illegal deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and agricultural vulnerability.

CIF funding will be combined with US$100 million in existing Brazilian Development Bank credit lines and US$100 million in World Bank financing to support private sector borrowers in the market for environmental services payments.

In Kenya, where nature-based tourism alone is estimated to be worth over US$1 billion per year, accounting for 8.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product, the NPC plan will support iconic wildlife and Indigenous Peoples such as Maasai communities, focusing on the Lake Victoria South and Ewaso Ng’iro North areas.

Private sector investments in nature-based solutions will be boosted.

Implemented by the AfDB and the World Bank Group, Kenya’s investment plan will help build up natural capital, livelihoods, and entrepreneurship and support ecosystems and regenerative agriculture with $35.66 million in CIF funding and $108 million in expected co-financing.

The US$60.35 million investment plan for Africa’s Zambezi River Basin Region is expected to mobilise over US$10 in co-financing for every US$1 invested by CIF.

It will engage the private sector, promoting voluntary carbon markets.

