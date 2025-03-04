By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

In the bustling streets of the city and Soweto markets, Simon Mwewa Lane, popularly known as Chitambala Mwewa, has become a constant and controversial figure. Armed with a live mobile phone perched on a selfie stick, he films the daily chaos around him, exposing the rot, confusion, and illegal activities that plague the Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas.

While his work is seen as brave by many, Mwewa’s recent clashes with UPND cadres have taken a dangerous turn. Known as the number one vlogger for President Hakainde Hichilema, Mwewa has long enjoyed a sense of protection, even accompanying the presidential entourage on local trips. However, this perceived insulation from harm is now being tested.

Today, tensions reached a boiling point when a group of UPND cadres confronted Mwewa at the market. Words were exchanged, and the encounter quickly escalated into a heated altercation. Loud shouts and angry cries filled the air as Mwewa, himself a UPND cadre, stood his ground. The cadres reiterated their threats to physically assault him and burn down the Simoson Building, a controversial property owned by Mwewa’s father, which houses shops and offices.

The confrontation has left many wondering about the true nature of the conflict. Is this a genuine fallout between Mwewa and his fellow party members, or is it a staged attempt to cleanse his dented reputation? Mwewa, who has long been seen as a vocal supporter of the UPND, now finds himself at odds with the very cadres he once stood alongside.

This is not the first time Mwewa has faced such threats. a few moons ago, he had a nasty encounter with the cadres, he went live on his Facebook page, breaking down in tears and declaring, “I give up.” This moment of vulnerability shocked his viewers, many of whom have followed his fearless exposés for years.

Despite his emotional plea, the threats against Mwewa and his family’s property continue to loom large. His situation highlights the dangers faced by those who dare to expose wrongdoing in a volatile political climate.

These fights with the so-called “angels” may not end well. For Simon Mwewa Lane, the future remains uncertain, and the risks he faces are growing by the day.