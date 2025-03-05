The Lusaka Magistrate Court has fined three men for creating a fake Facebook page under the name “ZNBC TOP STORIES ONLINE NEWS” to publish seditious content.

Alick Sakala, 21, Chimango Luhanga, 25, and Samuel Mwene, 23, were convicted by Magistrate Constance Kansakala on four counts, including using insulting language, sedition, and identity-related crimes.

Sakala and Luhanga were each fined K10,000 or face six months imprisonment, while Mwene was fined K2,400 or serve six months in jail.

The trio, who were arrested in December 2024, received their sentences after the court considered their youthful age and remorse for their actions. However, Magistrate Kansakala emphasized that their punishment should serve as a deterrent to other youths who abuse cyberspace.

According to the charges, Sakala circulated insults on the page between January 21 and February 29, 2024. Additionally, between January 4, 2019, and February 29, 2024, he processed and used another person’s identification to insult or annoy individuals via traffic data.

During the same period, Sakala, Luhanga, and Mwene jointly created the fake ZNBC page, using it to spread seditious content. Furthermore, Luhanga was found guilty of processing and using another person’s identity to insult or annoy people via traffic data.

The case highlights growing concerns over cybercrime and misuse of online platforms in Zambia, with authorities warning that offenders will face legal consequences.