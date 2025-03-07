Vice President Mutale-Nalumango, has called on the University of Zambia (UNZA) management to foster continuous engagement with student leaders to prevent unrest and maintain a peaceful academic environment.

Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Leadership and Conflict Resolution Training for Student Leaders at UNZA, Dr. Mutale-Nalumango emphasized the government’s commitment to engaging with students across the country. She reaffirmed that leadership should be rooted in listening, engaging, and collaborating, encouraging students to adopt the same approach.

“Our leadership approach remains to listen, engage, and collaborate. We encourage all students to follow suit,” Dr. Mutale-Nalumango stated.

She further stressed that leadership is a privilege that must be undertaken with responsibility to drive positive change, highlighting the importance of constructive dialogue between student representatives and university authorities.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima noted that the training program equips students with essential skills in dialogue, consensus-building, and strategic negotiation. He underscored the importance of resolving conflicts through non-violent means and proactive engagement.

UNZA Deputy Vice-Chancellor Boniface Namangala acknowledged the positive shift in student leadership, citing improved relations between the student union and university management. He commended the current leadership for prioritizing peace and professionalism in their engagements.

UNZA Student Union (UNZASU) President Dixon Mutambo welcomed the government’s initiative, urging authorities to continue addressing student concerns to sustain harmony on campus.

The training marks a significant step toward nurturing responsible and solution-driven leadership among students, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive learning environment in Zambia’s higher education institutions.