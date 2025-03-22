There’s a voice note of Seer 1 currently trending on social media in which he observes that it will be a landslide victory for President Hichilema whereas it will be an uphill battle for most of his Members of Parliament (MP), including some of his cabinet ministers.

You don’t have to cry into a crystal ball or indeed consult a Sangoma crouched in a cave in the mountains to steal a sneak peek of what to expect in 2026!

First and foremost, a few challenges not withstanding here and there, this particular President has delivered to the best of his abilities: there’s jobs galore in the civil service – thousands of youths are being employed as teachers, health workers, police, military and security personnel; thanks to the enhanced CDF – schools, health facilities, bridges and feeder roads are being constructed everywhere; the plight of vulnerable people is being mitigated through the social cash transfer and cash for work whereas university and college students are enjoying bursaries and meal allowances. Caderism which was a nightmare for many of us has since been nipped in the bud while the precarious Lusaka/Ndola road is now being upgraded to a dual carriageway, not forgetting free education that has seen a record number of pupils being enrolled in schools, the list is of course endless. Secondly, there’s no formidable opposition to speak of that can easily eject Hichilema from power!

But lo and behold, most of his MPs, particularly those that have overstayed in the August house face a Herculean task of making it back. Seer 1 has made things easy for us by clearly spelling out reasons as to why this may be the case. Some of these cabinet ministers and MPs have neglected going back to their constituencies, worse still picking up phone calls in the mistaken belief CDF has already campaigned for them. This is wrong bwana, the credit on this goes to the President. We saw this happen to Mwanawasa; he won a second term but most of his MPs lost lamentably. At times, the masses just desire the presence of their representatives to share their concerns and grievances and not your ‘tuma change!’

Seer 1 speculates that part of the Plan B is to move a motion on the floor of the house to impeach the President in case Tonse amass enough numbers in Parliament. We’ve every reason to believe the veracity of this. Tonse will be more than happy to see the President expressly stripped of his immunity, even on flimsy grounds and send him to Mukobeko Maximum Prison in a van littered with human waste on bogus charges!

The President is better advised not to leave anything to chance. He must not delegate the responsibility of adopting aspiring MPs to anyone, but take it upon himself to identify saleable candidates! We are privy to disturbing reports that some party officials are seeing this as a golden opportunity to sale adoptions to the highest bidders…..opportunists who do not stand any chance of winning the elections!

What happened to Health Minister, Elijah Muchima in Ikeleng’i recently is very unfortunate. As Seer 1 observes, some ministers and MPs have been ‘sneaking’ into their constituencies accompanied by a few people to avoid giving a ‘ka sumfing’ to the local officials. We can assure you, even if some these MPs bullied their way into being adopted as Muchima was bragging, we don’t see them making it. Who is going to campaign for them when they’ve neglected the very structures that are supposed to go door to door convincing people to vote for them?

To ensure that UPND adopts credible candidates that are going to easily win the elections, the party is left with no choice but reintroduce the primary elections. This is the best option to get rid of the dead wood. Mulekutika?

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance