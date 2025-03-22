President Hakainde Hichilema joined fellow African leaders on Friday to witness the inauguration of Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s fifth president and first female Head of State at State House in Windhoek.

In a statement following the event, President Hichilema extended warm congratulations to President Nandi-Ndaitwah and commended the Namibian people for conducting peaceful elections. He also praised former President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba for ensuring a smooth transition despite the nation’s recent loss of both a sitting president and its founding leader.

“Today’s inauguration coincides with Namibia’s 35th Independence Anniversary, a remarkable milestone that showcases the country’s progress and resilience,” President Hichilema noted. “Zambia and Namibia share a deep-rooted friendship, forged through our support for Namibia’s liberation struggle.”

Following the ceremony, President Hichilema departed Windhoek for Lusaka, expressing gratitude for the prayers and support from Zambians during his visit.

“Happy 35th Independence Anniversary, Namibia,” he said, reaffirming Zambia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with its neighbor.