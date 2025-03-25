LUSAKA – In a bold move to enhance efficiency in the education sector, the Zambian government has introduced a policy ensuring newly recruited teachers receive their first salaries before assuming their duties.

Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa announced the initiative during a press briefing, describing it as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to education and civil service efficiency.

Under the new system, once a teacher is hired and issued an admission letter, their details are immediately submitted to the Ministry of Finance for salary processing.

“The moment a teacher is recruited and given their admission letter, their name is sent to the Ministry of Finance, and they start receiving their salaries even before reporting to their assigned schools,” Mweetwa explained.

He emphasized that this approach reflects the government’s commitment to financial discipline and the welfare of education workers.

Mweetwa noted that the government only recruits teachers when budgetary provisions are already in place, ensuring timely salary payments.

“Unlike previous administrations, we do not hire teachers without first securing funds for their salaries. This guarantees that new recruits are paid without delays, demonstrating our prudent fiscal management,” he said.

The announcement comes as the government continues its large-scale teacher recruitment drive. After hiring 4,200 teachers earlier this year, an additional 2,400 educators will be recruited to fill vacancies created by retirements, resignations, and other factors.

Since President Hakainde Hichilema took office in 2021, the government has recruited 41,916 teachers, all of whom have been placed on the payroll without salary delays, according to officials.